Woolies worker’s ‘incredible’ act praised

A 22-year-old Victorian grocery store employee has been applauded for her touching act to help two longtime prospects.

A Victorian Woolies employee has been praised for her selfless act serving to out two prospects.

Casey is the deli assistant supervisor at Woolworths’ Maryborough retailer and commenced studying Auslan final yr.

The 22-year-old was impressed to be taught signal language so she may talk higher with an area couple who’re longtime prospects on the retailer.

Casey had wished to be taught Auslan since highschool and determined to dedicate her day without work from work to studying primary signal language.

“It started off by learning Auslan on YouTube with simple greetings,” she mentioned.

“Late last year, I’d dedicated most of my afternoons to learning simple retail greeting signs such as hi, how are you, how may I help you, as well as learning to communicate the different weight volume measures, particular to the deli department.”

Casey mentioned the primary time she used Auslan to speak with the feminine buyer had been a heartwarming expertise.

“I saw her eyes light up and speed up signs with her hands – it was a pretty special experience,” she mentioned.

Casey plans to proceed her Auslan research so she will talk extra with the person and girl.

“Something I’d like to do is hold a conversation with them in the future, so it’s definitely a skill I’ll continue to practice,” she mentioned.

Maryborough Woolworths retailer supervisor Aaron Fuller has praised Casey for her form act, presenting her with flowers and chocolate on behalf of the grocery store.

“We’re extremely proud of Casey who went the extra mile to better understand our local customers,” he mentioned.

“She brings a little good every day to the Maryborough community and to take it upon herself to support this couple is an incredible accomplishment.”