Woolworths launches new $12 ‘protein pizza’ for health conscious

A brand new vary of freezer meals have simply landed in retailer this week – they usually’re already proving standard with consumers for one purpose.

It’s the early hours of the morning and also you’re craving a snack – we’ve all been there.

Perhaps you simply had a light-weight dinner, or your catch up on the pub with pals ran late and the Macca’s close to you isn’t 24/7 (an absolute tragedy).

Well, one shopper has gone viral for claiming to discover a $12 snack that’s excellent for “drunk 2am cravings” and it’s out there in your grocery store freezer part.

Woolworths is now promoting FroPro Protein Pizza that has 50 per cent much less carbs in comparison with an everyday pizza.

The health-conscious vary of pizzas have simply hit cabinets this weeks and are being rolled out at Woolies shops nationwide.

“New high protein pizza from Woolies,” @dyldower captioned a video of the pizza’s pepperoni and ham flavour.

His video on the pizza has been considered greater than 124,000 instances, with loads of consumers excited concerning the “epic” new product.

“They are sooo good!” one individual wrote.

“Is that at every Woolworths? Keen as to try it,” one other stated.

“This will be a great option for that cheat meal where you don’t want to go too crazy,” one shopper commented.

A Woolworths spokeswoman stated they have been happy to see the vary had already resonated with consumers.

“The FroPro Pizza started appearing on shelves this week in-stores and online in Pepperoni, Peri Peri Chicken and Italian Beef flavours,” she informed information.com.au.

“We’re at all times trying to develop our vary of distinctive snacks and collaborations that excite prospects, so we’re happy to see the vary take off on TikTok.

All three main supermarkets have expanded their vary lately to incorporate extra low-carb product choices, in addition to gluten or lactose-free options for these with dietary restrictions.

Last December Coles expanded its range of low-carb bread after demand for the bakery item surged.

The grocery store sells a $4.80 Coles 85 per cent Lower Carb Loaf which comprises 21g of protein and eight.5g of fibre per serve.