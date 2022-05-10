Woolworths launches QR code payments after ‘big shift’ towards adoption

“It’s really about solving that customer pain point of missing out on their rewards points when they forget to scan, and just making a more convenient, seamless experience at the checkout,” she stated.

Woolworths’ just lately established Wpay funds arm constructed the QR funds expertise for the retailer and will provide the identical tech to different companies down the monitor, Ross stated.

A lot of different retailers and banks are additionally trialling QR funds tech, which means Woolworths will doubtless be the primary of many Australian retailers supporting the brand new providing.

Hannah Ross, Woolworths’ Managing Director for Everyday Rewards. Credit:Dallas Kilponen

“It is something we’re expecting to see a lot more of,” Ross stated. Woolworths has a complete of 13 million Everyday Rewards members throughout Australia, the nation’s second-largest rewards program behind Qantas’ Frequent Flyer scheme.