Woolworths launches QR code payments after ‘big shift’ towards adoption
“It’s really about solving that customer pain point of missing out on their rewards points when they forget to scan, and just making a more convenient, seamless experience at the checkout,” she stated.
Woolworths’ just lately established Wpay funds arm constructed the QR funds expertise for the retailer and will provide the identical tech to different companies down the monitor, Ross stated.
A lot of different retailers and banks are additionally trialling QR funds tech, which means Woolworths will doubtless be the primary of many Australian retailers supporting the brand new providing.
“It is something we’re expecting to see a lot more of,” Ross stated. Woolworths has a complete of 13 million Everyday Rewards members throughout Australia, the nation’s second-largest rewards program behind Qantas’ Frequent Flyer scheme.
A spokesperson for Coles informed The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald the grocery store was additionally engaged on deploying QR code funds throughout its shops and on-line platforms.
“We plan to create an omnichannel store experience for our customers using QR code payments through flypay via the Coles App,” the spokesperson stated.
