Woolworths releases new hot cross bun

If you thought Woolies’ Caramilk sizzling cross buns have been the top of Easter fare, wait till you see the chain’s newest flavour mixture.

Woolworths has taken issues up a notch with its newest sizzling cross bun providing, describing it as a “taste combination like no other”.

The rum and raisin sizzling cross buns is a restricted version Easter deal with – and it’s already proving a success since its debut final week.

It is made with Cadbury Old Gold darkish chocolate giving it a wealthy, easy style.

Woolworths business director of bakery Jason McQuaid mentioned: “Together with Cadbury, we’re bringing even more indulgent flavours to the table this Easter, and our research shows that more than half (53 per cent) of Aussies are looking for indulgent hot cross buns.

“It’s a taste combination like no other and we think our customers who are looking to treat themselves with a bolder flavour profile are going to enjoy this delicious new hot cross bun.”

The new sizzling cross bun is obtainable in a four-pack for $4.50, and consists of regionally sourced components, equivalent to Aussie rum-soaked raisins.

“We have seen a great response so far from our customers on the release of our new limited edition Hot Cross Buns ranges for this upcoming Easter season,” a Woolies spokesperson instructed information.com.au.

“The limited edition product has been a popular choice not only for customers wanting new and novel flavours, but also those who prefer darker and bolder chocolate.”

It comes after the retail large unveiled a partnership with Cadbury’s Caramilk by launching Caramilk sizzling cross buns just days after Christmas.

There can be the apple and cinnamon sizzling cross bun that has returned from final 12 months.

A four-pack will set you again simply $3.50 and is made with 100 per cent Australian-sourced pink woman apples.

Customers searching for a gluten-free different may get their fingers on sizzling cross buns, in addition to the recent cross fruit loaf that was additionally offered final 12 months.

Mr McQuaid mentioned the chain offered greater than two million particular person sizzling cross buns within the first week they have been on sale in 2020.

The rum and raisin sizzling cross buns with Cadbury Old Gold darkish chocolate can be found at Woolworths shops and on-line whereas shares final.