Worcester Board Of Health Votes To Drop City’s Indoor Mask Mandate On February 18

WORCESTER (CBS) – On Monday evening, Worcester’s Board of Health voted in favor of rescinding the town’s indoor masks mandate on February 18.

The vote was slim, with a rely of three to 2 in favor of dropping the mandate.

The metropolis of Worcester’s Medical Director Dr. Michael Hirsh made a request to the board of well being to contemplate rescinding the mandate.

Hirsh mentioned COVID instances have been plummeting on the tail finish of the Omicron surge and, in some instances, masks are a problem to enterprise house owners.

“The daily number went down to 135 a day last week after being 250 the week before, 550 the week before,” Hirsh mentioned.

Still, board members had been cut up on the difficulty. Some felt it was too quickly to make this resolution, whereas others had been prepared.

“Most of us have reached a degree the place we’re very, very drained,“ mentioned board member Gary Rosen.

Bill Bourbeau, normal supervisor on the Boynton Restaurant, says he welcome an finish to the mandate, which he says has induced some stress for his workers.

“We’re asking restaurant people who aren’t medically trained to police people on a medical issue, so it’s a little bit difficult,” Bourbeau mentioned.

However, the board voted to not rescind the masks mandate for faculties on February 28, which might have been in step with the DESE’s masks mandate.

They will evaluation the varsity mandate at its subsequent assembly in early March.

Worcester’s resolution to drop their indoor masks mandates places them in the identical group as communities like Beverly, Lowell, and Mansfield, all of which dropped their mandates.

Mansfield’s indoor masks mandate was initially scheduled to be in place till the top of February. But as of Monday, it’s not in impact after the Board of Health voted final week to finish it. The city now’s “strongly encouraging” everybody to proceed carrying masks indoors at public areas.

Masks are additionally nonetheless required in Mansfield municipal buildings.