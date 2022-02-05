Americas

Worcester Will Consider Lifting Indoor Mask Mandate

WORCESTER (CBS) – Worcester is contemplating lifting its indoor masks mandate. On Monday, metropolis officers will ask the Board of Health to finish the requirement of face coverings indoors.

If accepted, masks would not be obligatory starting February 18.

Worcester has fined greater than 100 companies for non-compliance with the order.

City officers are additionally seeking to halt the masks mandate in faculties, although that might require approval from the state.



