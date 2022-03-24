Wordle 278 answer today Twitter reactions! Check out what Netizens had to say about today’s Wordle

Wordle 278 reply at present Twitter reactions: Today’s Wordle was the right combination of simple and difficult and the response of individuals highlighted the development. Find out what the netizens mentioned on Wordle #278.

Wordle 278 reply at present Twitter reactions: Wordle has carried out it once more. After two simple phrases within the final two days, at present is one more simple phrase. And with the phrase of the day comes the reactions of the netizens. Twitter specifically has been a really expressive area in terms of Wordle. Who can overlook the chaos that ensued after Wordle determined to make use of the phrase TACIT and broke the streaks of many gamers. Similarly when RUPEE was the phrase of the day, many followers of the video games expressed their anger at Wordle and New York Times (whilst NYT had nothing to do with it) for selecting an ‘obscure’ phrase. So, allow us to take a look at all of the drama and hilarity that came about on Twitter after folks discovered the reply to Wordle 278.

Twitter reacts to Wordle 278

The common temper on Twitter was fairly elated as most individuals found out what the phrase of the day was. We are hoping you had been amongst them too. But sadly, there have been some who did not guess the phrase and expressed their unhappiness. So, in case you imagine within the notion of Schadenfreude, we would have one thing for you too. Of course, we don’t endorse being comfortable at another person’s distress. Always keep in mind that it might be you of their place tomorrow. But for the sake of some light-hearted enjoyable, listed below are the Twitter reactions to Wordle 278.

Tamara had a really fortunate day. She received the phrase in a single guess. She wrote, “I literally screeched when the starter word I chose for today was THE word when I honestly never have any distinct strategy. I just pick any five letter word I remember first from any book I’m reading”. Good on you, Tamara.

Matthew, alternatively, was keen to confess it was all luck’s doing. He mentioned, “Yes, it’s a fluke. But that isn’t stopping me from feeling like the Time Lord victorious”.

Unfortunately, Noah was not capable of save his streak. He posts, “My quest for the longest streak ever ended today”. Chin up, Noah. You’ll get that streak again quickly sufficient!

Also learn: Wordle 278 Answer for March 24

Check out a number of extra reactions under:

Good luck to all for tomorrow’s Wordle quest.