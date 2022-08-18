Work hard, party hard: Finland’s Sanna Marin faces backlash after leaked dancing video

Of all of the EU leaders to social gathering with, you’d in all probability have probably the most enjoyable with Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

Finnish newspaper Iltalehti reported Wednesday that, in new movies posted on social media, the prime minister was noticed partying with a number of Finnish personalities, together with MP Ilmari Nurminen and media anchor Tinni Wikström.

In the leaked footage, unfold over a number of clips on Instagram Stories, Marin is seen dancing exuberantly with a number of mates, and persons are heard within the background shouting about cocaine, in line with Finnish media.

Finnish MP Mikko Kärnä, from Marin’s coalition associate Centre Party, urged the prime minister to take a drug take a look at and launch the outcomes publicly. “The people are also allowed to expect this from their prime minister,” he tweeted.

In a press convention Thursday morning, Marin denied that she had used medicine and stated that she had “nothing to conceal or hide.”

“I have danced, sung, celebrated, done legal things,” the prime minister stated. Marin added that she was not ingesting closely.

She additionally hit out on the leaker. “I trusted that since the videos are private and published at a private event, they would not be published,” Marin stated. “It feels bad that they have been published.”

The clips have sparked a combined response on-line, with some critics lambasting Marin for what they are saying is irresponsible habits, whereas others see a possible reputation increase for the 36-year-old prime minister.

Marin got here under fire final December for having an evening out shortly after a authorities colleague examined optimistic for coronavirus.