Work to widen Egypt’s Suez Canal is underway

Work is underway to increase the two-way part of the Suez canal to 82 km (51 miles) from 72 km, the chairman of the authority managing the Egyptian waterway stated on Tuesday.

Suez Canal Authority Chairman Osama Rabie, giving the primary information convention to replace on the enlargement that started final yr, stated it might be too costly to widen your entire size of the hyperlink between the Red Sea and the Mediterranean.

Global transport visitors was disrupted final yr when one of many world’s largest container ships received caught within the southern part of the 190 km canal for a couple of week.

Rabie was talking on a dredger north of Suez, about two kilometres from the placement the place the container ship, the Ever Given, received caught final March.

He stated the intention of the work is to extend visitors security, and that transit time to move via the canal will stay at 11 hours.

