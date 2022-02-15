Work to widen Suez Canal is underway | News24

Work is underway to broaden the two-way part of the Suez canal to 82 km from 72 km, the chairperson of the authority managing the Egyptian waterway mentioned on Tuesday.

Suez Canal Authority Chairman Osama Rabie, giving the primary information convention to replace on the growth that started final 12 months, mentioned it will be too costly to widen your complete size of the hyperlink between the Red Sea and the Mediterranean.

Global transport site visitors was disrupted final 12 months when one of many world’s largest container ships obtained caught within the southern part of the 190 km canal for a few week.

Rabie was talking on a dredger north of Suez, about two kilometres from the situation the place the container ship, the Ever Given, obtained caught final March. ? He mentioned the goal of the work is to extend site visitors security, and that transit time to cross by way of the canal will stay at 11 hours.