Work underway to introduce Turkey’s ‘Foster family’ model in Azerbaijan – ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

By Humay Aghajanova – Trend:

Institutional preparations for making use of the “Foster Family” mannequin, together with draft authorized acts, are underway in Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan Republic informed Trend.

The ministry famous that particular consideration is paid to the appliance of Turkey’s expertise on this space.

To this finish, the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Azerbaijan’s Population, and the Ministry of Family and Social Services of Turkey conduct a daily change of finest practices. The foster household mannequin supplies for the switch of youngsters left with out parental care to foster households as an alternative choice to residing in state establishments, and the creation of related circumstances for this.

Experience has proven that the household makes use of a person method to kids, and in contrast to conventional kids’s social establishments, this setting has a extra constructive influence on kids’s improvement and integration into society.