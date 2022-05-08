WorkCover denies compo to traumatised guard at Love Machine shootings because of cash-in-hand payments

Both males had been shot within the head and would later die in hospital. Another patron, who El Houli had been talking with moments earlier, had been wounded within the arm and was writhing in ache.

“I feel they saved my life. I feel guilty and incredibly sad. I try to be strong, but I find it very hard to talk about. I keep thinking ‘why did these guys get shot, and I’m still alive?’”

Aaron Khalid Osmani (left) and Richard Arow died from gunshot wounds to the pinnacle.

“I still remember the moaning and groaning and screaming … I still can’t stop myself crying when I talk to my psychologist about it,” he mentioned.

Carbone Lawyers accomplice John Karantzis mentioned El Houli continued to undergo from critical well being points.