Worker gored to death by large antelope at Swedish animal park

A employee has been gored to demise by a big antelope at an animal park in southwestern Sweden, the park’s proprietor confirmed.

The incident occurred late on Sunday on the Oland Animal and Entertainment Park on the southwestern island of Oland.

The park’s proprietor, Richard Berglund, stated that he witnessed the sufferer being gored by an eland as they have been main the animals into stables after the park has closed.

“It was a friend … we’re all grieving,” Berglund told reporters.

Swedish police said the case is being considered a “workplace accident”, which is commonplace process.

As of Monday, the park had closed for the season, based on its web site.