Worker killed in ‘lifting incident’ at central Queensland coal mine

Work at a central Queensland mine have halted after a 59-year-old employee was killed in what the operator has described as a “lifting incident” in a single day, the third business fatality within the state since September.

Police say emergency companies had been known as to the Moranbah North mine, an underground coal operation about 200 kilometres west of Mackay, after the incident after 10pm on Friday.

Anglo American operates a variety of mines round Queenlsand and the Moranbah area, together with the Moranbah North and Grosvenor mines. Credit:Glenn Hunt

The man was declared lifeless on the scene after struggling important head accidents throughout a office incident, a police spokeswoman stated. He was an worker of a contractor on the location.

Anglo American, which manages the mine, launched a press release on Saturday morning confirming {that a} employee had been killed in a “lifting incident”.