Worker killed in ‘lifting incident’ at central Queensland coal mine
Work at a central Queensland mine have halted after a 59-year-old employee was killed in what the operator has described as a “lifting incident” in a single day, the third business fatality within the state since September.
Police say emergency companies had been known as to the Moranbah North mine, an underground coal operation about 200 kilometres west of Mackay, after the incident after 10pm on Friday.
The man was declared lifeless on the scene after struggling important head accidents throughout a office incident, a police spokeswoman stated. He was an worker of a contractor on the location.
Anglo American, which manages the mine, launched a press release on Saturday morning confirming {that a} employee had been killed in a “lifting incident”.
Chief government Tyler Mitchelson stated mining actions had stopped and a full investigation can be undertaken with authorities to know how the incident occurred.
“We are devastated by the loss of one of our colleagues at Moranbah North Mine, and our thoughts are with their family and friends,” Mr Mitchelson stated.
“Our focus is on supporting our colleagues’ family and all those involved in the tragic incident. We have services on site to support our workforce at Moranbah North Mine.”
Resources Safety and Health Queensland has been contacted for remark.