Worker, retiree or investor: What type of Spanish visa do I need?

The European Commission has proposed to make the Schengen visa course of fully digital.

The particular visa, which permits to remain for tourism or enterprise (however not work) in 26 European nations for as much as 90 days in any 6-month interval.

Nationals of third nations resembling South Africa, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka want the Schengen Visa to go to Europe, however they aren’t wanted for different non-EU nationals resembling Britons or Americans. You can see the full list of countries who need a Schengen visa here.

The proposal must be authorized by the European Parliament and Council, however is consistent with an agreed technique that EU governments are eager to speed up within the aftermath of the pandemic.

Once agreed, the system can be utilized by the nations which are a part of the border-free Schengen space. These embody EU nations, excluding Ireland (which opted out), and Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia and Cyprus (which don’t concern Schengen visas). Iceland, Norway, Lichtenstein and Switzerland, which aren’t EU members however have signed the Schengen Convention, can be a part of the brand new system too.

Paper-based processes required candidates to journey to consulates to submit the appliance and gather their passports with the visa, a process that “proved problematic during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Commission stated.

Some EU nations have already began to change to digital methods however not all settle for on-line funds for the visa charges.

When the brand new system can be in place, the Commission says, candidates will be capable to examine on the EU Visa Application platform whether or not they want a visa. If so, they’ll create an account, fill out the appliance kind, add the paperwork and pay.

The platform will routinely decide which Schengen nation can be liable for the appliance and candidates will be capable to examine their standing and obtain notifications. Travellers will then be capable to entry the visa on-line, and if wanted prolong it too.

“Half of those coming to the EU with a Schengen visa consider the visa application burdensome, one-third have to travel long distance to ask for a visa. It is high time that the EU provides a quick, safe and web-based EU visa application platform for the citizens of the 102 third countries that require short term visa to travel to the EU,” stated Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson.

“With some member states already switching to digital, it is vital the Schengen area now moves forward as one,” stated Commission Vice-President for Promoting our European Way of Life, Margaritis Schinas.

However, first-time candidates, folks with biometric knowledge which are not legitimate or with a brand new journey doc, will nonetheless should go to a consulate to use.

Family members of residents from the EU and the European Economic Area, in addition to individuals who want help, may also be capable to proceed to use on paper.

The EU Visa Application platform can be used from third countries whose nationals have to be in possession of a visa to enter the EU and is completely different from the ETIAS (European Travel Information Authorisation), which is presently below growth.

The ETIAS can be utilized by non-EU nationals who’re exempt from visas however who might want to apply for a journey authorisation previous to their journey. This will value 7 euros and can be free for folks beneath the age of 18 and above 70.

Based on the dialogue between the European Parliament and Council, the Commission might begin growing the platform in 2024 and make it operational in 2026. EU nations will then have 5 years to section out nationwide portals and swap to the widespread on-line system.