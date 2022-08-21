Workers across the UK go on strike as cost of living keeps rising

More than 1,900 staff on the UK’s largest container port will stroll out on Sunday, becoming a member of hundreds of others throughout the nation calling for higher pay as the price of dwelling retains growing.

For eight days, staff together with machine operators and crane drivers at Felixstowe port — which handles round 4 million containers a 12 months — will likely be placing over a pay dispute.

The motion comes as only one in 5 of the nation’s trains will run on Saturday, whereas greater than 45,000 rail staff are additionally participating in strikes.

According to the Secretary-General of the UK’s Rail, Maritime and Transport union, Mick Lynch, the strike will proceed as provided pay raises will not match the price of dwelling.

“There is a suggestion on the desk from Network Rail, which is 50% of our members, it is a three-year pay deal at 8%, and that must cowl subsequent 12 months in addition to this 12 months and final 12 months,” Lynch mentioned.

“Inflation this week on the retail price index is 12.3%. So if we accepted that pay offer, we would be getting about a quarter of next year’s inflation, which is likely to be 15% or 16%. So our members aren’t prepared to accept that.”

Most of London’s underground tube stations did not run because of a separate strike.

The strikes come as the UK deals with an inflation rate of 10.1% — a 40-year high, with an increasing number of people struggling to pay for the rising cost of food and energy.

Other workers, such as lawyers, British telecom staff, and postal workers have also announced walkouts later this month.

However, responses to strikes are mixed across the country, as disruptions have put a stop to some weekend travel.

“Yes, I do feel sympathy for them, however there has to be another way because the disruption is phenomenal all over the country, it means you can’t get anywhere,” mentioned a soccer fan.

Another particular person mentioned: “I’m glad that folks have the prospect to make their level. But in fact, it is our struggling and never the blokes going to work of their limos and black cab.”