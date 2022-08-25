Working from home means CBD will need to evolve, RMIT study finds

“People definitely see their local suburb as the centre of what they would previously go to the city for,” she stated.

“It is changing what the role of the city is – it is a political seat, a place where businesses are visible and for people to come and mix. We have to think of the city as an experiential space.”

“We are not just going home to relax from work, we are doing work.” Dr Alexia Maddox, RMIT

Those surveyed indicated that work was nonetheless probably the most distinguished driver for participating with the town, with a mean of 9.8 hours being spent within the CBD engaged on a typical week for employed folks.

This elevated to 16.8 hours every week for the 45.9 per cent who indicated that the CBD was their main office.