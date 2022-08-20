Working to reduce wait time for visas for students: Canadian High Commission in India

With a lot of Indians going through lengthy ready instances for

Canadian visas, Canada’s High Commission right here mentioned it understands

their “frustration and disappointment”, and guaranteed that it’s

working to enhance the scenario, Trend reviews citing The Tribune

India.

The Canadian High Commission, in a sequence of tweets on Thursday,

mentioned hundreds of Indian college students had been receiving their visas each

week and that it might proceed to make each effort to cut back the

wait time.

“We perceive your frustration and disappointment and wish to

guarantee you that we’re working to enhance the scenario. In reality,

we have now been processing purposes all year long, together with

examine permits for the September 2022 consumption,” it mentioned.

“Many hundreds of scholars in India are receiving their visas

every week. We will proceed to make each effort to cut back wait

instances towards an unprecedented quantity of purposes acquired,”

the mission mentioned.

It mentioned the present processing time for examine allow

purposes globally is 12 weeks.

“While processing instances in India have been larger in 2022, we

are making each effort to cut back wait instances in our companies

globally,” the High Commission mentioned.

“We urge college students who’re nonetheless ready the end result of their

visa purposes at this stage to contact their Designated

Learning Institution in Canada to debate choices ought to they be

unable to reach in time for the beginning of courses,” it mentioned.

Canada is without doubt one of the standard locations for Indian

college students.