Working to reduce wait time for visas for students: Canadian High Commission in India
With a lot of Indians going through lengthy ready instances for
Canadian visas, Canada’s High Commission right here mentioned it understands
their “frustration and disappointment”, and guaranteed that it’s
working to enhance the scenario, Trend reviews citing The Tribune
India.
The Canadian High Commission, in a sequence of tweets on Thursday,
mentioned hundreds of Indian college students had been receiving their visas each
week and that it might proceed to make each effort to cut back the
wait time.
“We perceive your frustration and disappointment and wish to
guarantee you that we’re working to enhance the scenario. In reality,
we have now been processing purposes all year long, together with
examine permits for the September 2022 consumption,” it mentioned.
“Many hundreds of scholars in India are receiving their visas
every week. We will proceed to make each effort to cut back wait
instances towards an unprecedented quantity of purposes acquired,”
the mission mentioned.
It mentioned the present processing time for examine allow
purposes globally is 12 weeks.
“While processing instances in India have been larger in 2022, we
are making each effort to cut back wait instances in our companies
globally,” the High Commission mentioned.
“We urge college students who’re nonetheless ready the end result of their
visa purposes at this stage to contact their Designated
Learning Institution in Canada to debate choices ought to they be
unable to reach in time for the beginning of courses,” it mentioned.
Canada is without doubt one of the standard locations for Indian
college students.