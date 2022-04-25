Works continues on implementation of memorandum signed between Azerbaijan and Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Works continues

between Azerbaijan and Iran on the implementation of a memorandum

of understanding to ascertain communication hyperlinks between the East

Zangezur financial area and Nakhchivan, Azerbaijani Ambassador to

Iran Ali Alizade instructed reporters, Trend experiences.

According to him, within the close to future it’s deliberate to carry a

assembly on the degree of joint working teams of Azerbaijan and Iran

on designing bridges to be constructed on each side, i.e. from

Nakhchivan and from the East Zangezur financial area.

Ambassador famous that after the approval of the bridge tasks,

the required steps shall be taken.

On March 11, 2022, the federal government of the Republic of Azerbaijan

and the federal government of the Islamic Republic of Iran signed a

memorandum of understanding in Baku on the creation of latest

communication hyperlinks between the East Zangezur financial area and

the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic by the territory of

Iran.