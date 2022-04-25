Works continues on implementation of memorandum signed between Azerbaijan and Iran
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Works continues
between Azerbaijan and Iran on the implementation of a memorandum
of understanding to ascertain communication hyperlinks between the East
Zangezur financial area and Nakhchivan, Azerbaijani Ambassador to
Iran Ali Alizade instructed reporters, Trend experiences.
According to him, within the close to future it’s deliberate to carry a
assembly on the degree of joint working teams of Azerbaijan and Iran
on designing bridges to be constructed on each side, i.e. from
Nakhchivan and from the East Zangezur financial area.
Ambassador famous that after the approval of the bridge tasks,
the required steps shall be taken.
On March 11, 2022, the federal government of the Republic of Azerbaijan
and the federal government of the Islamic Republic of Iran signed a
memorandum of understanding in Baku on the creation of latest
communication hyperlinks between the East Zangezur financial area and
the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic by the territory of
Iran.