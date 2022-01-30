World already accepting Zangazur corridor realities created by President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

By Asif Mehman – Trend:

New realities emerged within the area following the historic victory of the Azerbaijani military within the 2020 second Karabakh conflict underneath the management of President Ilham Aliyev, Trend experiences.

One of an important realities is the creation of Zangazur hall. Azerbaijan is already intensively engaged on the creation of the hall, and Fuzuli International Airport, which was commissioned within the shortest time, is the hall’s integral half.

The Zangazur hall will present direct land communication with Nakhchivan, in addition to between China and Southern Europe alongside the East-West transport hall.

How does the world understand the realities of the Zangazur hall?

On January 25, a delegation headed by Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi visited Azerbaijan. Within the framework of the Iranian minister’s go to, the muse of a brand new highway bridge throughout Astarachay between Iran and Azerbaijan was laid, and different official conferences had been additionally held. One of the highlights of the go to was the go to of the Iranian delegation to Zangilan, liberated from Armenian occupation within the second Karabakh conflict.

The Iranian delegation acquired acquainted with the transport infrastructure amenities being constructed throughout the framework of the Zangazur hall. Ghasemi mentioned that Iranian corporations are excited by taking part within the reconstruction and restoration of the liberated territories and the implementation of funding tasks.

In different phrases, it’s apparent that Iran already accepts the fact of the Zangazur hall and is excited by it. Moreover, two international locations within the area – Russia and Turkey are additionally excited by launch of this hall, and, after all, Turkey has brazenly and clearly expressed its assist for the creation of the Zangazur hall, in addition to on different points.

On December 14 final yr, in Brussels, President Ilham Aliyev met with President of the European Council Charles Michel and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

The statements made after the assembly clearly confirmed that the realities created by Azerbaijan within the area are additionally accepted by the European Union. The EU, in response to its assertion, additionally agreed that Azerbaijan’s proposals are acceptable to the European Union.

Besides, it was confirmed on the assembly that the Zangazur hall will embody a railway and a freeway.

At current, because of the efforts of the Azerbaijani authorities and President Ilham Aliyev, the time period “Zangazur corridor” has firmly entered the worldwide lexicon. President Ilham Aliyev makes use of it in virtually all his interviews and speeches. Foreign journalists additionally use this time period when asking questions.

Thus, the world has already accepted the fact of the Zangazur hall, which is able to unite the whole Turkic world and fully change the transit significance of our nation, in addition to the geo-economic panorama of the area.