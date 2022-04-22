World Bank mobilizes more than $3 billion for economic assistance to Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The World Bank (WB)

has mobilized greater than $3 billion to supply financial help

to Ukraine to make sure the functioning of its key public companies,

stated on Thursday the president of the credit score establishment, David

Malpas, throughout a dialogue on the spring session of the governing

our bodies of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank,

Trend stories citing TASS.

According to the pinnacle of the WB, this was carried out by way of

gratuitous donations to a particular fund from the US, UK, Norway,

Denmark, Austria, Latvia, Lithuania, Iceland, in addition to ensures

from the UK, the Netherlands and Sweden and parallel funding from

Japan.