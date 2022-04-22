World Bank mobilizes more than $3 billion for economic assistance to Ukraine
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The World Bank (WB)
has mobilized greater than $3 billion to supply financial help
to Ukraine to make sure the functioning of its key public companies,
stated on Thursday the president of the credit score establishment, David
Malpas, throughout a dialogue on the spring session of the governing
our bodies of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank,
Trend stories citing TASS.
“At the second, we’ve mobilized greater than $3 billion for
Ukraine as a way to proceed the functioning of key public
companies,” he stated.
According to the pinnacle of the WB, this was carried out by way of
gratuitous donations to a particular fund from the US, UK, Norway,
Denmark, Austria, Latvia, Lithuania, Iceland, in addition to ensures
from the UK, the Netherlands and Sweden and parallel funding from
Japan.