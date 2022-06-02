World Bank, Saudi finance ministry launch fellowship program for Saudi talent

The World Bank Group (WBG) and Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Finance launched the “Saudi Fellowship Program” to offer Saudi nationals with extra job alternatives on the WBG headquarters in Washington, the ministry stated in a press release on Thursday.

The program goals to assist Saudi professionals construct their abilities within the finance discipline, improve their illustration within the workforce on the WBG, and construct on the abilities of younger Saudi expertise in technical areas of crucial significance to sustainable growth.

The ministry stated that Saudi fellows will vastly profit from the publicity supplied by this system to a world work surroundings, in addition to on-the-job coaching and mentoring and management growth alternatives.

The settlement was signed by Assistant Minister of Finance for Macro-Fiscal Policies and International Relations Abdulaziz al-Rasheed and the World Bank’s Regional Director for the GCC Issam Abousleiman.

“The program aims to recruit young Saudi talents in technical areas of critical importance to the global development agenda,” stated Abousleiman.

The new program gives a singular alternative for certified professionals who’ve a ardour for worldwide growth to contribute to fixing a few of the world’s most urgent points, the ministry stated.

The alternatives will contain working with governments, civil society teams, the non-public sector, and different firms in creating nations in all areas of growth, from policymaking and technique to the identification, preparation, appraisal and supervision of growth tasks. It will assist Saudi expertise construct their technical capability and put together them to take main positions in worldwide and regional organizations.

“This program comes in line with the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision which aims to strengthen the capabilities of young talents locally and globally and ensure they are equipped for the jobs of the future,” added al-Rasheed.

Under Vision 2030, the Kingdom has made nice strides in efficiently diversifying its economic system and boosting a number of sectors within the Saudi market, making them extra worthwhile and placing them on the map globally to draw international curiosity and funding.

Under this system, Saudi fellows will work full-time, becoming a member of discipline missions and studying key elements of WBG work.

The settlement is a part of a wider effort launched by the Kingdom’s finance ministry by way of the Saudi Executive Office on the World Bank to establish, develop and develop nationwide professionals on the WBG.

Interested candidates can apply to the Saudi Fellowship Program on the ministry’s official website.

