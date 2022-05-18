World Bank to provide additional $12 bln in funding to address global food crisis

The World Bank on Wednesday introduced a further $12 billion in funding for tasks to deal with the worldwide meals safety disaster, bringing the whole to $30 billion.

Amid the rising shortages exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a key grain producer, the brand new funding will finance tasks over the following 15 months to spice up meals and fertilizer manufacturing, facilitate larger commerce, and assist weak households and producers, the World Bank stated.

