World Bank to support expansion of rural enterprise activity in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. The World Bank (WB)

plans to implement the second rural enterprise improvement challenge

in Uzbekistan, Communication Officer of the WB Representation in

Uzbekistan Matluba Mukhamedova advised Trend.

“The challenge improvement goal is to help the enlargement

of rural enterprise exercise, investments, and job creation in

areas supported by the challenge,” she stated.

According to Mukhamedova, the challenge might be applied in 10

areas of the nation together with Tashkent, Syrdarya, Jizzak,

Samarkand, Kashkadarya, Surkhandarya, Navoiy, Bukhara, Khorezm, and

Karakalpakistan.

The communication officer famous that the challenge consists of

three foremost parts.

According to her, the primary part will facilitate the

institution and development of farms, agribusinesses, and rural

enterprises within the focused rural areas by means of the supply of

technical help and enterprise facilitation actions.

As a part of this, the part will disseminate the data

on the local weather change adaptation and mitigation measures, arrange

consciousness elevating workshops, strengthen the challenge beneficiaries’

data of climate-smart agricultural practices, promote

partnerships to deal with local weather change penalties, and

exhibit climate-smart applied sciences for small- and medium-sized

agribusinesses and for farm enterprises within the challenge areas.

“The second part will tackle key constraints to accessing

finance confronted by farmers, agribusinesses, and different beneficiaries

engaged in agriculture and rural financial actions. The part

will help the enlargement of two financing devices: a credit score

line and a partial credit score assure mechanism”, Mukhamedova

stated.

The communication officer reported that the final part will

help the implementation, administration, monitoring and analysis

of the challenge.

