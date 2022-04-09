World Bank to support expansion of rural enterprise activity in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. The World Bank (WB)
plans to implement the second rural enterprise improvement challenge
in Uzbekistan, Communication Officer of the WB Representation in
Uzbekistan Matluba Mukhamedova advised Trend.
“The challenge improvement goal is to help the enlargement
of rural enterprise exercise, investments, and job creation in
areas supported by the challenge,” she stated.
According to Mukhamedova, the challenge might be applied in 10
areas of the nation together with Tashkent, Syrdarya, Jizzak,
Samarkand, Kashkadarya, Surkhandarya, Navoiy, Bukhara, Khorezm, and
Karakalpakistan.
The communication officer famous that the challenge consists of
three foremost parts.
According to her, the primary part will facilitate the
institution and development of farms, agribusinesses, and rural
enterprises within the focused rural areas by means of the supply of
technical help and enterprise facilitation actions.
As a part of this, the part will disseminate the data
on the local weather change adaptation and mitigation measures, arrange
consciousness elevating workshops, strengthen the challenge beneficiaries’
data of climate-smart agricultural practices, promote
partnerships to deal with local weather change penalties, and
exhibit climate-smart applied sciences for small- and medium-sized
agribusinesses and for farm enterprises within the challenge areas.
“The second part will tackle key constraints to accessing
finance confronted by farmers, agribusinesses, and different beneficiaries
engaged in agriculture and rural financial actions. The part
will help the enlargement of two financing devices: a credit score
line and a partial credit score assure mechanism”, Mukhamedova
stated.
The communication officer reported that the final part will
help the implementation, administration, monitoring and analysis
of the challenge.
