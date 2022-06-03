World Bicycle Day 2022: Narendra Modi posts pic of Gandhiji for inspiration for a better lifestyle

World Bicycle Day 2022: This day is widely known every year on June 3 to create consciousness concerning the environmental and financial advantages of biking. Twitter is abuzz with varied posts on this present day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too posted a share a little bit over an hour in the past. In the tweet, he posted an image of Mahatma Gandhi and in addition wrote how it may be an inspiration for individuals for a greater life-style by means of biking.

“Lifestyle for Environment (LIFE). It is World Bicycle Day today and who better than Mahatma Gandhi to take inspiration from to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle,” PM Modi tweeted alongside the picture. The picture exhibits Gandhiji driving a bicycle.

Take a have a look at the submit:

Lifestyle for Environment (LIFE). It is World Bicycle Day right this moment and who higher than Mahatma Gandhi to take inspiration from to guide a sustainable and wholesome life-style. pic.twitter.com/r6hclQGjkd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 3, 2022

Since being tweeted, the share has amassed practically 14,000 likes and the numbers are rapidly rising. It has additionally been re-tweeted over 2,500 instances.

“The idea behind World Bicycle Day is to recognize the versatility and uniqueness of the bicycle, as well as its reliability and sustainability as a mode of transportation,” wrote a Twitter person. “Happy world cycle day,” commented one other. “Happy cycling day,” posted a 3rd.

The United Nations General Assembly declared June 3 as World Bicycle Day again in 2018. On this present day, a number of biking rallies, seminars, and competitions are organised.

What are your ideas on the submit?