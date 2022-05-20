World Boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen Mentions Salman Khan In NDTV Interview. He Responds | Boxing News

Nikhat Zareen grew to become the fifth Indian to win a gold medal on the Women’s World Boxing Championship when she defeated Thailand’s Jitpong Jutamas 5-0 within the fly-weight (52kg) closing in Istanbul, Turkey on Thursday. Nikhat was in high kind as she used her technical acumen and lined the court docket properly to outwit her nimble-footed opponent. Nikhat thus joined the likes of Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL and Lekha KC to win a gold on the World Boxing Championships. After the historic win, Nikhat mentioned in an unique interview to NDTV: “Logo ka bhai hoga, woh toh meri jaan hai. Salman, I am his huge fan. It’s my dream to meet him. My dream is to first win the Olympic medal and then go directly to Mumbai and meet Salman Khan.”

Now, the famous person has responded to the video. “Congratzz on this gold Nikhat… @nikhat_zareen,” wrote Salman on Twitter.

It was additionally India’s first gold medal since boxing nice Mary Kom gained it in 2018. Nikhat obtained off to a energetic begin and hit some sharp punches to shortly take the higher hand within the opening three minutes in opposition to assured Jutamas, who got here into the match defeating the three-time World Championships medallist Kazakhstan’s Zhaina Shekerbekova.

The 25-year-old Indian took full benefit of her lengthy attain and maintained her dominance in opposition to the Thai boxer, whom she had crushed within the 2019 Thailand Open semi-final—the one assembly between the 2, enroute her silver medal end.

However, Jutamas tried to battle again within the second spherical with a counter-attacking show however hardly managed to trigger any bother for the swift-moving Nikhat, who appeared in full management.

Hitting straight and clear punches, energy proved to be a key issue as Nikhat threw warning to the wind within the closing spherical and saved attacking relentlessly earlier than securing the gold fairly comfortably.