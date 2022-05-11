World Boxing Championships: Nikhat Zareen, Manisha register comprehensive wins | Boxing News – Times of India

🚀🚀🚀🇮🇳’s @nikhat_zareen (52kg) persevering with her deadly kind #StrandjaCup, kicks off her #ibawwchs2022 marketing campaign in st… https://t.co/Sdx9zMZNWQ — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) 1652285501000

Manisha, who obtained a bye within the opening spherical, too prevailed by unanimous determination in opposition to Kala Thapa of Nepal to make her means into the third spherical.

FABULOUS MANISHA! 🔥🔥🚀#ManishaMoun (57kg) retains 🇮🇳’s profitable streak intact as she places up a belter efficiency to… https://t.co/cx9RyJnmkL — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) 1652287339000

Zareen, who gained the gold on the prestigious Strandja Memorial earlier this 12 months, continued her profitable run as she dispatched Alvarez with out breaking a sweat.

The 2019 Asian Championships bronze medallist was in full management all through the bout, making use of her lengthy attain. She attacked with some sharp and exact punches in her opening bout.

The 25-year-old Telangana boxer will sq. off in opposition to 2021 Asian Championships bronze medallist Mongolia’s Lutsaikhany Altantsetseg subsequent.

Parveen, the 22-year-old from Haryana, gained by a unanimous determination in opposition to the far more skilled Ukrainian boxer, who’s 12 years her senior, within the mild welter division to set the tone for the Indian boxers.

Although the 2017 youth nationwide winner started on an aggressive observe, she was edged out by Bova within the opening spherical, who matched Parveen’s power.

But the Indian confirmed wonderful tenacity as she upped the ante within the second spherical. She attacked the 34-year-old Ukrainian, touchdown a flurry of punches to finally seal the tie in her favour.

After a formidable begin to her marketing campaign, Parveen will likely be up in opposition to the previous Youth Olympics champion Jajaira Gonzalez of USA within the pre-quarter finals on Sunday.

Manisha, like Zareen and Parveen, did not must dig deep as she eked out a straightforward win in opposition to Thapa.

The match options 310 boxers from 73 international locations internationally.

On Thursday, 2021 Asian Championships bronze medallist Jaismine (60kg), Anamika (50kg) and Shiksha (54kg) will begin their campaigns within the spherical of 32.

Jaismine will face a problem from the two-time Youth Asian Champion Porntip Buapa of Thailand within the 60kg class, whereas Anamika will battle in opposition to Romania’s Eugenia Anghel.

Shiksha, who was handed a bye within the opening spherical, will play Argentina’s Herrera Milagros Rosario within the 54kg match.

In the final version of the match, held in Russia in 2019, Indian boxers secured one silver and three bronze medals.