World Boxing Championships: Nitu sparkles on debut, cruises to second round | Boxing News – Times of India

FLYING START ! 🔥🚀Continuing her profitable run from #StrandjaCup, 🇮🇳’s #Nitu (48kg) places up a elegant present to outpun… https://t.co/e2pHzlAWOd — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) 1652201662000

NEW DELHI: India’s Nitu (48kg) put up a dominant show in her debut look on the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships as she outpunched Romanian veteran Steluta Duta to enter the spherical of 16 in Istanbul on Tuesday.The two-time former youth world champion Nitu continued her elegant kind from the Stradja Memorial event earlier this 12 months, the place she clinched the gold medal in her maiden look, as she dominated all three rounds to win her opening bout by unanimous resolution.

Both the boxers have been aggressive from the onset, touchdown punches on one another. But the younger Indian proved an excessive amount of for the 40-year-old Romanian.

The two continued to assault within the second spherical with Nitu utilizing her top benefit as Duta, a three-time world championship silver medallist, struggled to maintain her momentum going within the electrically charged spherical of 32 bout.

The 21-year-old from Haryana then landed a flurry of punches within the third spherical because the final three minutes have been closely-fought between the 2. But Nitu defended tightly and seemed in management to emerge victorious.

Incidentally, all three of Duta’s silver medals on the occasion got here from losses towards an Indian — six-time world champion M C Mary Kom, who withdrew from the event.

Nitu will tackle Spain’s Marta Lopez Del Arbol within the spherical of 16 on Saturday.

On Wednesday, 2019 Asian Championships bronze medallist boxer Nikhat Zareen will struggle towards Mexico’s Herrera Alvarez within the 52kg opening spherical match.

Manisha (57kg), Parveen (63kg) and Saweety (75kg) will even start their problem within the spherical of 32 on the third day of the celebrated occasion, which has been witnessing a report participation of 310 boxers from 73 nations the world over.

Manisha, who acquired a bye within the opening spherical, will sq. off towards Nepal’s Kala Thapa, whereas Parveen and Saweety will tackle Ukraine’s Mariia Bova and England’s Kerry Davis respectively.

On the opening day of the competitors, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain made a profitable return to the worldwide circuit after clinching an exhilarating 3-2 victory towards two-time world championships medallist Chen Nien-Chin of Chinese Taipei.