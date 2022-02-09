World Court orders Uganda to pay $325 million in reparations to DR Congo | News24

A village located near gold mining concession/s within the Ituri province. (Karl Schoemaker through Gallo Images)

Judges on the International Court of Justice on Wednesday dominated that Uganda should pay $325 million in reparations to the Democratic Republic of Congo for its position in conflicts in Congo’s resource-rich Ituri province.

“The court sets out the total amount of compensation awarded to the Democratic Republic of Congo which is $325 million,” presiding decide Joan Donoghue stated.

Uganda should pay the sum in 5 yearly instalments of $65 million to begin in September of this yr, she added.

The complete award is much wanting the over $11 billion, Congo had requested for, however the court docket dismissed a number of claims together with all of the claims for macroeconomic harm saying there was inadequate proof to assist Congo’s calculations.

The long-running dispute was first introduced earlier than the United Nations’ highest court docket in 1999.

After prolonged proceedings, the court docket dominated in 2005 that Uganda had violated worldwide regulation by occupying elements of the japanese Congolese province with its personal troops and supporting different armed teams throughout a warfare that raged from 1998 to 2003.

The court docket ordered the African neighbours to barter reparations, however in 2015 Congo returned to the tribunal, saying the talks had stalled. On Wednesday the court docket dominated on the ultimate compensation quantity.

Rulings by the ICJ, which offers with disputes between states, are remaining and with out enchantment.