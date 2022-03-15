The courtroom in The Hague stated in a press release it will announce its judgment on Wednesday at 1500 GMT.

The UN’s high courtroom stated it should give a judgment Wednesday on Ukraine’s cost that Russia falsely justified its invasion by accusations of genocide.

Kyiv filed the case on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, demanding that the tribunal order an finish to the offensive.

It accuses Russia of illegally attempting to justify its warfare underneath a global conference by falsely alleging that Ukraine dedicated genocide in areas held by pro-Russian separatists.

Russia declined to show as much as a listening to on the UN courtroom on March 7.

The courtroom in The Hague stated in a press release it will announce its judgment on Wednesday at 1500 GMT.

The ICJ was arrange after World War II to rule on disputes between UN member states, primarily based primarily on treaties and conventions.

Although its rulings are binding, it has no actual means to implement them.

The case is separate from a Ukraine warfare crimes investigation launched by the International Criminal Court (ICC), a unique tribunal additionally primarily based in The Hague.

