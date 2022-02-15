World Cup formula seals T20 series for Australia

Lacking Pat Cummins, Steve Smith and Adam Zampa, and pitching up a brainstorm that despatched in Ashton Agar to open, Australia nonetheless checked out ease utilizing the bowl first formulation that gained the World Cup to seal the Twenty20 sequence in opposition to Sri Lanka.

Though they misplaced Ben McDermott first ball of the chase and Agar’s keep proved a quick one, Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell demonstrated loads of optimistic intent to again up the No. 4’s assertion – supplied up on the published within the subject – that small targets have been greatest charged reasonably than crawled down.

Sri Lanka had their probabilities throughout Australia’s chase in Canberra. Credit:Getty

Both had plentiful shares of excellent fortune, Maxwell reprieved as many as 3 times relying on whether or not all probabilities carried or not, however offered ample leisure for a Manuka Oval crowd of 6522 in Canberra that was a little bit extra respectable than an identical attendance on the SCG on Sunday.

Josh Inglis arrived after Maxwell’s fall and following a nervy begin he struck the blows within the firm of Marcus Stoinis that ensured the Australians acquired residence with six wickets and 19 balls to spare.