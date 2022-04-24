World Cup in Baku: Azerbaijani gymnasts compete in six finals (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. On April 24, the
remaining competitions of the FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics will
be held on the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend studies.
On the ultimate day of the World Cup, six units of medals will probably be
performed (4 for particular person workouts and two for group
performances). The Azerbaijani nationwide crew is represented in all
World Cup finals by following athletes: Arzu Jalilova will carry out
within the train with a hoop, ball and ribbon, Zohra Agamirova will
show a program with a hoop and golf equipment, and the crew in group
workouts will first current a composition with 5 hoops, and
then three ribbons and two balls. The crew contains Gullu
Agalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Gummatova,
Elizaveta Luzan and Daria Sorokina.
The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is being held in Baku from
April 22 by April 24.
Some 130 athletes from 31 nations, together with 42 particular person and
84 group gymnasts (14 teams), are participating within the
competitors.
The day earlier than the crew of Azerbaijan in group workouts gained the
“silver” of the World Cup within the all-around.