World Determined To Make Sure Putin Loses In Ukraine: Canada’s Justin Trudeau

Putin says that he launched a “special military operation” on Feb. 24 to disarm Ukraine

KYIV:

The world will do all the things attainable to make sure that Russian President Vladimir Putin loses his conflict in Ukraine, together with protecting Moscow underneath sanctions for years, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated late on Sunday.

“What Putin needs to understand is that the West is absolutely determined and resolved to stand against what he is doing,” Trudeau instructed Reuters in an interview.

“His illegal war, his escalations, his crossing of red lines by choosing to further invade Ukraine means that we will do as a world everything we can to make sure that he loses.”

Speaking on the sidelines of an unannounced go to to Ukraine for talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky, whom he calls a good friend, Trudeau stated Putin is making a horrible mistake.

“He is inflicting atrocities upon civilians, and it’s all something that he is doing because he thought he could win. But he can only lose,” Trudeau stated when requested what he would inform Putin on the eve of Russia’s commemorations of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War Two, which Moscow calls the Great Patriotic War of 1941-45.

On Sunday, Europe commemorated the 77th anniversary of the give up of the Nazis. Russia celebrates the victory on May 9. Nazi Germany’s unconditional give up got here into power at 11:01 p.m. on May 8, 1945, which was May 9 in Moscow.

Trudeau additionally echoed a press release from the Group of Seven issued earlier on Sunday, following a video name of G7 leaders with Zelinsky, on how Putin’s “actions bring shame on Russia and the historic sacrifices of its people” throughout World War Two.

“Quite frankly, on Victory in Europe Day, when we all celebrate the victory over fascism of so many decades ago,” Trudeau stated, “Vladimir Putin is bringing shame upon the memory of the millions of Russians who fought and died in the fight for freedom and the fight against fascism.”

Putin, Russia’s paramount chief since 1999 who will preside over the anniversary celebrations on Monday, in recent times has used Victory Day to needle the West from a tribute in Red Square earlier than a parade of troops, tanks, rockets and intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Earlier, Trudeau stated Canada will present new weapons and tools for Ukraine and can reopen its embassy in Kyiv, the nation’s capital.

Putin says that he launched a “special military operation” on Feb. 24 to disarm Ukraine and rid it of anti-Russian nationalism fomented by the West. Ukraine and its allies say Russia launched an unprovoked conflict.

Trudeau stated all of the international locations which have imposed sanctions on Moscow, which have taken a steep toll on the Russian financial system, are decided to maintain them in place so long as needed, even for years.

“Vladimir Putin cannot upend over 70 years of stability and growth and prosperity for the world and expect to continue to benefit from that stability, growth and prosperity,” he stated.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)