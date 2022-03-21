World Down Syndrome Day: Hadbaa’s Journey

Hadbaa stands along with her household at a Special Olympics Singapore occasion.

What is Down Syndrome? Down syndrome is the time period for a set of cognitive and bodily signs that may consequence from having an additional copy or a part of a duplicate of chromosome 21. Down syndrome is probably the most frequent chromosomal explanation for delicate to average mental incapacity, and it happens in all ethnic and financial teams.

March 21st is World Down Syndrome Day, and there’s maybe no higher solution to commemorate it than with the story of a exceptional Special Olympics Singapore athlete, Hadbaa.

Her mom was simply six months into her being pregnant when she discovered her daughter was identified with Down syndrome. After she was born, Hadbaa was laborious of listening to because of slim ear canals that has additionally affected her speech growth. Still in the present day, she is simply capable of say just a few phrases and phrases however that has not discouraged her from attempting.

Undeterred in her mission to create the absolute best life for her baby, Hadbaa’s mom enrolled her within the Special Olympics Young Athletes Program, an early childhood play program for kids with and with out intellectual disabilities. There, Hadbaa builds her bodily and social abilities whereas additionally growing her confidence.

And it’s not simply Hadbaa who advantages from the Young Athletes Program. Her mom, too, has constructed her personal assist system community with different mother and father the place they share recommendation and sources with one different. Together, each Hadbaa and her mom know they don’t seem to be alone on their journey.

Hadbaa, now 7 years previous, is the youngest baby of three and attends faculty at MINDS (Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore). Her mom would like to see her take part on the Special Olympics Sinagpore table tennis group when she is older with hopes of representing the nation someday.

