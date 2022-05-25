World faces ‘dark hour’, says Biden as Modi stays silent on Russia

President Joe Biden advised fellow Indo-Pacific leaders assembled for a four-country summit in Tokyo on Tuesday that they had been navigating “a dark hour in our shared history” due to Russia’s brutal war on Ukraine.

He urged the group to make a greater effort to stop Vladimir Putin’s aggression. “This is more than just a European issue. It’s a global issue,” Biden said as the “Quad” summit with Japan, Australia and India got under way.

Made up of the US, Australia, India and Japan, the regional group is seen as a counter-balance to Chinese influence in the region. This is the second face-to-face meeting of the four leaders in less than a year.

It comes as Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced Moscow’s intention to build closer ties with Beijing.

The US president’s message appeared to be pointed, at least in part, at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Unlike other Quad countries and nearly every other US ally, India has not imposed sanctions or even condemned Russia, its biggest supplier of military hardware.

Biden made the case that the world has a shared responsibility to do something to assist Ukrainian resistance against Russia’s aggression.

“We’re navigating a dark hour in our shared history,” he stated. “The Russian brutal and unprovoked conflict in opposition to Ukraine has triggered a humanitarian disaster and harmless civilians have been killed within the streets and thousands and thousands of refugees are internally displaced in addition to in exile.”

“The world has to deal with it, and we are,” he added.

For a number of of the larger Asian powers, the invasion has been seen as an important second for the world to exhibit by a robust response to Russia that China shouldn’t attempt to seize contested territory by army motion.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, paying attention to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, advised the opposite leaders: “We cannot let the same thing happen in the Indo-Pacific region.”

A reminder of tensions within the area got here throughout Biden’s journey. Chinese and Russian strategic bombers performed joint flights round Japan on Tuesday.

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi described the train as a “threat” and “an increased level of provocation,” and stated the cooperation between China and Russia was “concerning and unacceptable.”

The White House has been effusive in its reward of a number of Pacific nations, together with Japan, Singapore and South Korea, for stepping as much as hit Russia with robust sanctions and export bans whereas providing humanitarian and army help to Kyiv.

However, the White House has been disenchanted with the relative silence of India, the world’s greatest democracy.

After a one-on-one assembly with Modi in Japan, Biden stated they mentioned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “and the effect it has on the entire global world order.”

But in a mirrored image of India’s relationship with Moscow, the Quad leaders’ post-summit joint assertion made no point out of Russia.

The Indian prime minister made no public dedication to get off from Russian oil, and Biden has publicly referred to India as “somewhat shaky” in its response to the invasion.

Facing Western stress, India has condemned civilian deaths in Ukraine and known as for a direct cessation of hostilities. Yet it additionally has compounded fallout from a conflict that has brought on a world meals scarcity by banning wheat exports at a time when hunger is a rising danger in elements of the world.

The summit got here on the ultimate day of Biden’s five-day go to to Japan and South Korea, Biden’s first journey to Asia as president.

It additionally marked new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s first second on the worldwide stage. The center-left Labor Party defeated Prime Minister Scott Morrison over the weekend, ending the conservative chief’s nine-year rule.