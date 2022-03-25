World Food Security – Soil is the biggest carbon sink on our planet

Interview with CEO – Sir, Chrysostomos Vassili of the Vassili Group LLC

CEO of the Vassili Group LLC, Sir Chrysostomos Vassil, expressing his views on international food-security and why all of us must take discover.

I requested Sir Vassili to provide a number of examples of why he believes international meals safety is a severe problem in our current time

The examples he gave have been as follows:

It is estimated that one in three folks on the earth (2.37 billion) didn’t have entry to satisfactory meals in 2020 – that’s a rise of just about 320 million folks in only one yr and this quantity is growing.

So we should ask ourselves, are we producing sufficient meals that may maintain satisfactory meals manufacturing to feed total human and animal inhabitants on our planet and do we have now a plan to supply meals to feed our future human inhabitants expansions? The reply isn’t any to all, which ought to concern us all.

LETS LOOK AT SOME BRIEF FOOD IMPORTS EXAMPLES –

1) USA imports 15% of its total meals provide

2) UK imports 45% of its total meals provide

3) Germany imports 22% of its total meals provide

4) France imports 10.5% of its total meals provide

5) Italy imports 11.2% of its total meals provide

6) Spain imports 12% of its total meals provide

7) Portugal imports 15.4% of its total meals provide

8) Greece imports 13% of its total meals provide

So on common, we will say that every one international locations are displaying that they’re necessary between 10-20% of all meals they eat, which suggests if all have a meals deficit of 10-20% then that may account for the one in three folks on the earth (2.37 billion) didn’t have entry to satisfactory meals.

Now add to this food-security points which are unexpected, comparable to occasions of lack of rain, drought, crop ailments, soil erosion, struggle and different environmental disasters, no additional farming land left to broaden and farm, in addition to the continuous international growth of human inhabitants and animal inhabitants growth to satisfy human inhabitants consumption for meat and fish and animal feed to maintain them, and at last the USD$100-billion meat business for the manufacturing of pet meals for loving pets of cats and canine, who additionally must eat and survive, and most would by no means survive within the wild as domesticated pets, which suggests they’re dependent upon people to supply their meals to outlive .

This merely exhibits that meals safety is already a severe problem and requires restructuring into new sustainable applied sciences along with land farming, which requires nice funding and improvement in order to result in sustainable long run meals safety globally.

So allow us to have a look at a number of necessary level –

1) Creating feed for animals creates massive scale environmental destruction, lack of bio variety within the soil, lack of water sources, deforestation, makes use of of pesticides, fertilizers, a lot of which run into the soil and pure water system comparable to streams, lakes, rivers and oceans and create useless zones that kill roughly 212,000 metric tons of fish a yr and there are over 400 websites like this globally, destroying pure meals supply yearly for over half a billion folks on our planet.

2) To create a single plant base burger provides 3.5 kilos of carbon to our ambiance, and a meat beef burger provides it again into our soil through animal waste, the place it belongs – It is argued that we should always eat extra plant based mostly meals and fewer meats, however it’s counter-argued and confirmed that e.g. farming to create a Soy-Burger/Plant based mostly Burger provides 3.5 kilos of Co2/Carbon to the surroundings. In brief, to develop sufficient Soy to create one plant based mostly burger provides 3.5 kilos of carbon to the surroundings and to develop sufficient beef to create one beef burger provides again 3.5 kilos of carbon to the surroundings through animal wastes which naturally fertilizes the soil, the meat off-sets the environmental destruction created by the grown soy plant burger, and that is due to the quantity of pure waste the animal places again into the soil. This is a factual normal argument, which resolves nothing, if something, it results in extra argument on the topic, and achieves no viable options.

3) Soil is the most important carbon sink on the planet, it could actually maintain 3 occasions the quantity of carbon in our ambiance. The waste from farmed animals naturally fertilizes the soil and places again the three.5 kilos of carbon into our soil, but this might be counter argued by many alternative components, one in every of which is the pure bodily fuel animals launch, which is believed to be damaging our surroundings/ambiance, so we discover ourselves as soon as once more arguing forwards and backwards on the topic.

4) We lose 200,000 Tons of soil EVERY HOUR, we unfastened soil equal to the dimensions of Nicaragua or North Korea EVERY YEAR. According to the United Nations we have now 60 Harvest Left and thereafter we may have a worldwide meals disaster that may trigger famine globally. The 60 harvest timetable predicted may strongly be argued that with higher agricultural farming practices we will farm with out points for an additional 100+ years and others could even argue one other 1000 years, however in actuality this isn’t an answer, we should always not have time frames on our meals safety, and so long as we’re dominantly relying upon fertile soil to develop our meals, which does have a life span, then we should search extra sustainable and environmentally pleasant options, sooner, quite than later.

5) It is necessary to know that this isn’t about whether or not we should always convert from meat consuming carnivores to plant eaters solely, and all to turn into Vegans or visa-versa, or maintain a stability between each, quite the opposite, whether or not we turn into vegan or stay as meat consuming societies, the injury remains to be inevitable to our land based mostly farmed soils and our surroundings. Land based mostly farming for animal feed or human feed provides equally a big carbon footprint and eradicates our fertile soils which we as a human race rely on as our meals supply and survival, and let’s not overlook our pets.

6) In the previous farmers would enable their lands to relaxation a yr skipping a crop manufacturing, in sure fields/lands, in order that the land can revive and replenish itself, however in as we speak’s world the place our populations proceed to broaden and any sort of interruption in meals manufacturing will create shortages which may create main meals safety points, it’s not potential to use the previous strategies of farming globally.

7) Also, this isn’t about whether or not plant based mostly meals is more healthy than meat based mostly meals or visa versa, that is one other pointless and limitless argument, for instance, as hunter gatherers we ate over 800 species of crops, as we speak we eat a mere fraction of such wild grown crops, the remainder we have now forgotten about and not eat nor farm and most edible wild plant species rising within the wild, we have now worn out and destroyed on account of business plant farming, lowering our wild plant meals safety by as much as 95% lower than what it needs to be, and as for meat, some cultures just like the plains Indians of Dakota USA lived totally on Buffalo meat all yr spherical they usually have been a few of the healthiest and longest lived folks in historical past, one may even argue that the Liver of an animal accommodates extra mixed Vitamins and Minerals than another plant or fruit on the planet, and thought of a high Super-Food, however we might not logically think about that as a every day dietary meals consumption nor as a alternative to the a number of crops and fruits we would want to eat to get the identical advantages of consuming Liver.

This is about FOOD-SECURITY and the way we should begin to higher our improvement of food-production and safety and never about Vegetables v Meats. It’s about meals being developed in an environmentally pleasant and steady approach so we will keep away from international famine disasters in our close to future and definitely inside our lifetime and to safeguard our planet and all dwelling issues upon it.

8) Even if we have been to dismiss the UN warning of 60 Harvest left as fiction and nonsense, the very fact will nonetheless stay that we already undergo international meals shortages TODAY, agricultural land doesn’t improve in its measurement, and if it did it will likely be on the expense of deforestation which ends up in extra environmental catastrophe, however, one undeniable fact that exist and can’t be argued with is that we as a human race do improve in numbers, world inhabitants will increase by the second, but our present food-security which is already strained won’t ever be capable of improve based mostly on our present agricultural lands already farmed for human meals and animal feed, it is not going to improve to satisfy the rising international inhabitants. Our close to future will undergo food-security points except we apply completely different applied sciences that may drastically cut back the quantity of land farming required at current to feed the worldwide human inhabitants and create higher and more healthy crop yields.

How will we improve our crop yields by 100% or extra to create higher and more healthy crops with zero adverse influence on our surroundings and soil, with out requiring extra agricultural Land?

The reply is HYDROPONICS, AQUACULTURE, AQUAPONICS, AQUA”B”PONICS​

Those that query on whether or not we will maintain food-security for current inhabitants, then let me refresh what I mentioned above –‘’one in three folks on the earth (2.37 billion) didn’t have entry to satisfactory meals in 2020’’

Many will attempt to argue this as being all on account of Covid-19, however the actuality is that crops don’t cease rising due to Covid-19 and animal farming for meat and poultry didn’t cease on account of Covid-19, and I ask anybody to attempt to identify a single yr in previous century the place there wasn’t meals shortages and famine taking place in our world.

We merely want to take a look at the farmed lands out there to us on our planet –

​ EARTH LAND –

Earth floor is just 29% land which equates to 149 million km2 Earth ocean is 71% which equates to 361million km2 Earth Habitable land floor (General) 71% which equates to 104 million km2 Earth Glaciers land floor is 10% which equates to fifteen million km2 Earth Barren land floor is nineteen% which equates to twenty-eight million km2 Earth Human Habitual land is 50% which equates to 51 million km2 Earth Forests is 37% which equates to 39 million km2 Earth Shrub lands is 11% which equates to 10,909,090 million km2 Earth Urban and built-up land is 1% which equates to 1,090,909 km2 Earth Fresh Water is 1% which equates to 1,090,909 km2 Earth Animal Feed, Meat Dairy Agricultural land is 77% which is 40 million km2 Earth human Crops Agricultural land is 23% which equates to 11 million km2 Earth / Global Meat & Dairy Calories provide 18% Earth / Global Plant Based Calories provide 83% Earth / Global Meat & Dairy Protein Supply 37% Earth / Global Plant Based Protein Supply 63%

So we both begin creating extra farmlands, clearly by destroying extra of our surroundings, echo system and animal and plants, in addition to very important forests, or we turn into ingenious.

We consider that the way forward for food-security should come from Hydroponics, Aquatics, Aquaponics and Aqua’B’ponics

Brief instance –

HYDROPONICS is the cultivation of crops with out utilizing soil, a soil FREE answer. Hydroponic flowers, herbs, and greens are planted in inert rising media and equipped with nutrient-rich options, oxygen, and water. This system fosters speedy progress, stronger yields, and superior more healthy high quality crops. Uses 95% much less water than land farming, no pesticides, no fertilizers, soil free, insect and illness free, as much as 98% much less crop waste, can develop all yr spherical in any surroundings globally, creates more healthy and cleaner crops with zero injury to our soils and surroundings, and 52 Acre Hydroponic Site can develop equal to eight,000 Acres of land based mostly crops.

2) AQUAPONICS is a system of aquaculture wherein the waste produced by farmed fish or different aquatic creatures provides the vitamins for crops grown hydroponically, which in flip purify the water. Aquaponics has an automated recirculating system, aquaponics doesn’t require a lot monitoring or measuring, reusing and recycling the identical water and crops are fertilized from fish waste, supplying a stead yield of plant based mostly meals and protean/fish. This has zero influence on our rivers, lakes and sea, it permits present fish shares to extend naturally in their very own surroundings which reinforces our meals future meals safety.

3) AQUA’B’PONICS is AQUAPONICS with a an added system that grows flowers and crops for Honey Bees, and bee protecting, in order that the system harvests, edible greens, fish and pure wholesome honey all yr spherical with zero influence on our surroundings.

4) AQUACULTURE is fish farming both in lakes or sea, nevertheless, VGPIP solely funds Land Based Aquatics, which recirculates and rejuvenates the identical water with zero influence on our surroundings. Creating 100% wholesome Organic Fish, with zero illness or infestations or contaminations, utilizing naturally farmed plant feed grown organically in hydroponic programs and from natural insect farming to create pure natural feed.

We are planning throughout 2022-2035 to spend money on following areas in order that we will create food-security –

Develop in USA, UK, Europe & Africa, a minimal of 1000+Large Scale Hydroponic Centres, on a complete mixed land space of 52,000 Acres, of which the land might be non-agricultural land, producing vegetable and fruit crops equal to the crop yield of 8,000,000 acres of ”Grade-1” agricultural land farming, unaffected by local weather change or the surroundings, producing sustainable yields of natural meals for 100+ years. Based on programs that makes use of 95% much less water than farm lands, soil free, insect and illness free, may be grown in any surroundings.2) Develop within the USA, UK, Europe & Africa a minimal of 200+ Aquaculture Centres, on a complete mixed land space of 40,000 acres of which the land might be non-agricultural land, producing natural fish varieties for human consumption, producing a complete of 55,000,000 Tons per yr of natural fish, producing sustainable yields of natural meals for 100+ years. Based on similar water circulation programs, with 2% water loss yearly. 3) The Hydroponics and Aquaponic Centers are aimed to be developed on outskirts of cities and cities and the dimensions of every improvement will differ in accordance to inhabitants ratio and present meals produce infrastructure 5) Each venture might be powered by a hybrid of renewable inexperienced vitality plant, with its personal battery storage and electrical substations, which permits every venture to function 100% on renewable clear inexperienced vitality with a zero CO2 emissions and carbon footprint, have a zero adverse influence on local weather change, or on any animal, insect or fowl life. 6) The improvement of Water Treatment Plants, Bore Wells, Desalination Plants and Distillation Plants to provide water 7) The initiatives will create total in complete as much as 1,700,000 direct new jobs and as much as 12,000,000 oblique jobs, globally 8) The meals produce of this aimed venture will be along with the prevailing international meals produce, it’ll present food-security globally and assist eradicate starvation and famine and supply the chance to create new crops in areas that may not be potential to develop and guarantee food-security is sustained and steady for the following 100+ years to satisfy our current and future international populations. We maintain an ethos which is targeted on initiatives for the overall advantage of society and with respect to humanitarian functions, and these aimed initiatives are very important to maintain and improve our current and future international meals safety.

with out such initiatives, we are going to between now and 2035 danger unimaginable human struggling that the world has by no means confronted earlier than in its recorded human historical past, with extra refugee financial migration growing globally merely out of must eat, we should act now to use sustainable food-security for all mankind.

We should all transfer away from this diversional timewasting argument of VEG or MEAT dietary alternative and market instructions, it removes us from the fact of meals shortages we’re all at the moment experiencing and meals costs which have elevated 10-40% globally, which replicate meals shortages, let’s all please prioritise this topic and all give attention to meals manufacturing that’s sustainable and meets our international populations and never simply a few of us.

We noticed throughout Covid-19 the loopy panic rushes to supermarkets for meals hoarding in addition to different necessities, so we will say that human response to retailer meals with out a lot consideration of others and their wants for meals, was seen globally, some known as this shameful behaviour, others known as itself preservation, and others referred to it as panic and human nature to react in such a approach, and curiously, this was not on account of lack of meals or meals shortages, this was primarily on account of late meals deliveries on account of lack of motion.

Can we think about how the human inhabitants would really react if there was a public announcement that we not solely don’t produce sufficient meals to feed total inhabitants however can’t feed future populations with present farming lands?

My recommendation to all, is develop your personal meals, irrespective of how little it might be, even when it’s only a window field, it’s not the quantity that you’ll develop that issues, the truth that we’re reconnecting to studying the best way to develop our personal meals is a significant schooling in our personal self-preservation, so let’s educate ourselves and our youngsters how meals is grown and the way we may be self-reliant if we wanted to be, if something we are going to re-educate our current and future generations on how we will all develop our personal meals.

Growing meals was the primary exercise that gave us sufficient prosperity to settle and lay foundations in a single place, type advanced social teams, inform our tales, and construct our cities, and each human being knew the best way to develop meals.

Speaking to handful of kids from age of 10-17, most couldn’t recognise the names of most greens and plenty of thought they only seem in supermarkets as if by magic, and after I requested, ‘if food ran out, what would you do’ and the one reply given was ‘’go to supermarkets’’. None knew how meals is produced or grown, half thought potatoes grew on bushes like apples; the purpose that I get to is, ‘’why aren’t colleges educating very important schooling on how meals is farmed or to not less than recognise and determine the meals varieties every youngster consumes every day’’, such easy schooling which is significant for our human survival is totally ignored inside colleges.

Children are up to now faraway from the fact on how our meals is created that we depart them weak for survival and self-preservation in addition to the way forward for our international food-security, I believe it’s time for our youngsters to place down their smartphones and get their palms soiled in planting one thing, and made chargeable for what they planted till it matures to be harvested, and ready for meals and eaten by that youngster, and by doing this straightforward train, we could have given them a survival talent that might safeguard our planet and the food-security required for his or her future.

In the final 100 years, nearly 50-80% of populations of all developed international locations the place employed in agriculture, as we speak, that determine is 2-5% per developed nation, a daunting thought.

Educators and colleges internationally, educate kids on rising meals and farming and make it obligatory and a part of colleges research that each youngster ought to develop one thing, till it’s harvested and ready for consumptions, train our youngsters to respect nature, meals and to assist them perceive how it’s grown and significance of meals