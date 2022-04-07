World Health Day 2022 – panel discussion on football, health and well-being | Inside UEFA

To mark World Health Day and the fruits of our Coaches for Health #Really feelWellPlayWell marketing campaign, UEFA has staged a panel dialogue on 7 April that includes the next specialists within the fields of bodily exercise, vitamin, psychological well being, and substance abuse, discussing the newest information and steerage.

Michele Uva, director of football and social responsibility, UEFA

Dr Fiona Bull, head of the physical activity unit, World Health Organization

Prof. Med. Tim Meyer, chairman of the UEFA Medical Committee

Dr Matteo Pincella, nutritionist for the Italian national team and FC Internazionale Milano

Milena Bertolini, women's national team coach, Italy

Gemma Grainger, women's national team coach, Wales

Roberto Martínez, men's national team coach, Belgium

The panel, moderated by journalist and tv presenter for Sky Sport Italy Federica Masolin, aimed to:

Convey readability on the function that soccer, and soccer coaches can play to achieve particular well being targets.

Raise consciousness round scientific proof about well being dangers that have an effect on adolescents and comprehend why wholesome existence will help stop non-communicable ailments (heart problems, most cancers, and so on.) which can be the main reason for untimely loss of life, in addition to psychological diseases.

Highlight inter-linkages between bodily and psychological well being as equally necessary elements of somebody’s total well being.

Underline the function performed by vitamin, bodily exercise, psychological well being and the prevention of substance abuse on the general well being and sense of well-being of people.

Michele Uva, UEFA director of soccer and social duty “The UEFA 2030 ambition is to mobilise the football community to promote better health and well-being, and to act through football across all age groups. Health is a collective issue and a common good that has a strong impact on health prevention, social costs and the degree of happiness in civil society, and UEFA is taking this seriously. Physical activity, nutrition, mental health and the avoidance of substance abuse are topics where football can have an impact. Encouraging young people to play football regularly, and implementing these key topics, are ways of contributing towards a healthier lifestyle.”

Coaches for Health – #Really feelWellPlayWell was launched in December 2021. The marketing campaign invited coaches of European males’s and ladies’s nationwide groups to make use of their influential voices to advocate the advantages of a wholesome life-style for younger individuals aged 13–17.

This was achieved by filming brief messages on 4 fundamental matters: vitamin, bodily exercise, psychological well being, and substance abuse – with these messages being disseminated on the social media channels of every nationwide affiliation.

The function of coaches & soccer in addressing well being and well-being

Roberto Martínez, Belgium males’s nationwide group coach “As a coach, you are responsible for creating a good environment with your players in the dressing room, and you need to be aware that to perform at the highest level, there are three important aspects – the best food, perfect rest, and the ability to train to one’s maximum.” “A coach ensures that the environment is the right one and that the correct information is passed on. Players should also feel that they can speak up if something does not feel right. Sport should be about having fun, but we also need to learn how to cope with disappointment, and this is where mental health becomes a big issue.” “If we don’t create a healthy environment where people can speak up or say what they feel, everything becomes negative. It is the role of the coach to create that healthy and safe environment, and it is essential at any level to be able to pass on the right messages in terms of nutrition, on how you need to look after yourself, and how quickly you need to let people know you’re not feeling 100%.”

Milena Bertolini, Italy girls’s nationwide group coach “Football is a sport that – in addition to developing aerobic and physical abilities, strength and endurance – has another important aspect which leads to the well-being of the athlete. I believe football is a sport where relationships are very important. We are social people, and we love being together with others, and therefore a sport like football develops all these aspects of integration, inclusion, and a sense of belonging and feeling part of a group that give enormous psycho-physical benefits.”

The significance of fostering the precise habits early in life

Prof. Med. Tim Meyer, chairman of the UEFA Medical Committee “Regular physical activity has effects on different levels, both short term – with the improvement of one’s well-being and self-esteem – and in the long term by lowering the risk factor regarding blood pressure, cholesterol and other issues.” “Children and youngsters might not see those benefits because they usually feel healthy. However, it is crucial that they start an active lifestyle as early as possible to ensure they continue this lifestyle as they grow older.”

Gemma Grainger, Wales girls’s nationwide group coach “Parents have an important part to play when it comes to health and well-being, particularly as role models because they have a big influence on their children regarding the habits they create for them.” “The benefits of football, and how it affects mental health and well-being in general, are huge, so introducing sport in a young person’s life at an early age can really start promoting good habits. Whether we’re talking about physical activity or nutrition, the earlier one can start to educate oneself about these habits, the better.”

How caring for one’s well being is about easy habits to really feel nicely

Dr Fiona Bull, head of the bodily exercise unit, World Health Organisation “Mental-health issues, such as behavioural disorders and anxiety for 10 to 14-year-olds, and anxiety and depression for 15 to 19-year-olds, are prevalent issues in younger people, and the benefits of sports and participating in physical activity are many – including the friendships, the connections, the feeling of well-being, the fun that you can have and, of course, the good overall impact this can have on the mental-health system.”