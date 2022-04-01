World Health Day 2022 – panel discussion on football, health and well-being | Inside UEFA

On the event of the World Health Day, and to mark the end result of the Coaches for Health marketing campaign – #FeelWellPlayWell, UEFA is sharing a panel dialogue that includes the next specialists within the fields of bodily exercise, vitamin, psychological well being, and substance abuse, discussing newest data and steering.

The panel:

Michele Uva, director of soccer and social duty, UEFA

Dr Fiona Bull, head of the bodily exercise unit at World Health Organization (WHO)

Prof Dr med Tim Meyer, chairman of the UEFA Medical Committee

Dr Matteo Pincella, nutritionist for the Italian nationwide workforce and FC Internazionale Milano

Milena Bertolini, girls’s nationwide workforce coach, Italy

Gemma Grainger, girls’s nationwide workforce coach, Wales

Roberto Martínez, males’s nationwide workforce coach, Belgium

The panel will probably be moderated by Federica Masolin, journalist and tv presenter for Sky Sport Italy. The session on 7 April goals to:

Convey readability on the function that soccer, and soccer coaches can play to achieve particular well being aims.

Raise consciousness round scientific proof about well being dangers that have an effect on adolescents and comprehend why wholesome existence may also help stop non-communicable ailments (heart problems, most cancers, and so on.) which can be the main explanation for untimely dying, in addition to psychological diseases.

Highlight inter-linkages between bodily and psychological well being as each equally necessary elements of somebody’s total well being.

Underline the function performed by vitamin, bodily exercise, psychological well being and the prevention of substance abuse on the general well being and sense of well-being of people.

Coaches for Health – #FeelWellPlayWell was launched in December 2021, inviting coaches of European women and men’s nationwide groups to make use of their influential voices to advocate the advantages of a wholesome life-style for younger individuals aged 13-17, by filming quick messages on 4 fundamental subjects: vitamin, bodily exercise, psychological well being, and substance abuse – and for these messages to be disseminated on the social media channels of every nationwide affiliation.

UEFA labored with the Italian non-governmental organisation Fondazione Insieme contro il Cancro (Together towards Cancer Foundation), offering UEFA with scientific steering.

Overall, 33 associations participated within the marketing campaign, with a complete of 62 nationwide workforce coaches (women and men) throughout the UEFA area.

Coaches for Health is a part of UEFA’s well being and well-being coverage, one in every of 11 insurance policies recognized below UEFA’s Football and Sustainability Strategy 2030, Strength by means of Unity, which goals to encourage, activate and speed up collective motion to respect human rights and the atmosphere inside the context of European soccer.

The coverage focuses on safeguarding well being and well-being by means of soccer actions throughout all age teams, and thru awareness-raising actions round non-communicable ailments. The 2030 ambition is to mobilise the soccer neighborhood to advertise higher well being, lively existence and widen the engagement of gamers throughout age teams, notably younger and older individuals.

Learn more about Coaches For HealthLearn more about UEFA’s Football Sustainability Strategy and its health & well-being policy