World Jewish Congress Condemns Terror Attack in Israel
Reacting to the terrorist killing spree in Bnei Brak, Israel,
that left 5 Israelis lifeless, together with an Israeli Arab police officer,
World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder mentioned:
“The photographs and movies of the act of terror carried out by a gunman in Bnei
Brak this night are completely horrifying. Fueled by hate, the
perpetrator methodically murdered 5 Israelis in chilly blood.
“Once once more, Israelis have been murdered by a Jihadist terrorist, with the
Bnei Brak slayings following on the heels of the killings of 4 Israelis
in Beersheba final week and of two border law enforcement officials in Hadera on
Sunday.
“This newest string of assaults, focusing on civilians, is proof that we
can’t afford to drop our guard. No one ought to should stroll down the
avenue, journey their bike, or drive their automotive realizing that the subsequent second
is perhaps their final.
“While Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas has condemned these
newest acts of homicide, Hamas has predictably praised them, demonstrating
as soon as once more that the final word aim of those Iran-backed extremists is the
destruction of Israel.
“I call on the international community, including those intent on attacking
Israel at every opportunity, to condemn these and all acts of violence
which underscore Israel’s need to protect and defend itself and its
citizens.”
