World Jewish Congress Condemns Terror Attack in Israel

Reacting to the terrorist killing spree in Bnei Brak, Israel,

that left 5 Israelis lifeless, together with an Israeli Arab police officer,

World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder mentioned:

“The photographs and movies of the act of terror carried out by a gunman in Bnei

Brak this night are completely horrifying. Fueled by hate, the

perpetrator methodically murdered 5 Israelis in chilly blood.

“Once once more, Israelis have been murdered by a Jihadist terrorist, with the

Bnei Brak slayings following on the heels of the killings of 4 Israelis

in Beersheba final week and of two border law enforcement officials in Hadera on

Sunday.

“This newest string of assaults, focusing on civilians, is proof that we

can’t afford to drop our guard. No one ought to should stroll down the

avenue, journey their bike, or drive their automotive realizing that the subsequent second

is perhaps their final.

“While Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas has condemned these

newest acts of homicide, Hamas has predictably praised them, demonstrating

as soon as once more that the final word aim of those Iran-backed extremists is the

destruction of Israel.

“I call on the international community, including those intent on attacking

Israel at every opportunity, to condemn these and all acts of violence

which underscore Israel’s need to protect and defend itself and its

citizens.”

Advertisement

Share this text: