World leaders commemorate Victory in Europe Day

On Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron commemorated the 77th anniversary of the Allied victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

The ceremony, which occurred in Paris, held notably significance amid the continued conflict in Ukraine and forward of Russia’s annual army parade in Moscow.

Meanwhile, Germany’s Bundestag President Bärbel Bas arrived in Kyiv to satisfy President Zelenskyy, and to attend a memorial occasion honoring the anniversary of the tip of World War II.

Ahead of Russia’s Victory Day celebrations, state media reported that Vladimir Putin praised the individuals of Ukraine for what he mentioned was their continued combat towards Nazism.

“The Russian chief famous that, in his phrases, our servicemen, similar to their ancestors, are combating collectively to liberate their soil from the Nazi filth, and expressed his certainty that victory will probably be our, similar to in 1945. Vladimir Putin underlined that right this moment the widespread responsibility is to keep away from the unfold of Nazism,” mentioned the Rossiya 24 information presenter.

Final Victory Day rehearsals occurred in Moscow on Saturday.

To commemorate what Russia calls the Great Patriotic War, hundreds of troopers, tanks and armoured automobiles are set to parade throughout the capital’s Red Square.