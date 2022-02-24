World leaders respond to Ukraine invasion, as fresh sanctions await Russia | CNN





CNN

—

As the world involves phrases with Russia launching a military attack on Ukraine, consideration turns to how the worldwide neighborhood will reply and the way far it would go in punishing Vladimir Putin.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz referred to as the assault a “reckless act by President Putin” and a “terrible day for Ukraine and a dark day for Europe.” He added that the EU, G7 and NATO would coordinate carefully on Thursday.

European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen referred to as Russia’s actions a “barbaric attack” and mentioned she is going to current EU member states with “massive and strategic” sanctions in opposition to Russia for approval later right this moment. “These sanctions are designed to take a heavy toll on the Kremlin’s interests and their ability to finance war. And we know that millions of Russians do not want war,” she added.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be anticipated to announce a recent bundle of sanctions. He tweeted on Thursday morning that Russia’s actions have been “a catastrophe for our continent.”

French President Emmanuel Macron, who has led most of the diplomatic efforts to deescalate, reacted by saying “France stands in solidarity with Ukraine. It stands with Ukrainians and is working with its partners and allies to end the war.”

While Europe has largely stood united, there was a notable silence from Hungarian chief Viktor Orban, who has an in depth relationship with Putin and has behind the scenes been accused of disrupting Europe’s unity in response to the disaster.

Outside of Europe, US President Joe Biden warned of incoming “consequences the United States and our Allies and partners will impose on Russia for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security.”

NATO and European safety sources have beforehand advised CNN that the US has been coordinating the unified response to the disaster and can possible take the lead right this moment because the International neighborhood is predicted to dramatically enhance sanctions on Russia.

Western allies all over the world have additionally dedicated to work with their companions in response to Russia. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has mentioned the “situation is tense. We will continue to work in collaboration with the international community, including the G7 nations.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has mentioned Ukraine has his nation’s “unwavering support.”

In Africa, the response was muted with solely a handful of governments on the continent talking out within the aftermath of the assaults.

“The Nigerian position is that dialogue should be prioritized over force,” a spokesman for President Muhammadu Buhari advised CNN Thursday.

South Africa mentioned the continuing disaster “could have regional and global ramifications” if allowed to deteriorate.

“All parties have much to gain from a negotiated outcome and much to lose from unnecessary and violent conflict,” the nation’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, said in a statement.

Uncomfortably for Putin, China has not expressed specific assist for Russia. China is Putin’s solely main ally and has lately developed an in depth relationship with Russia, supporting it on the UN.

However, China has up to now refused to criticize Russia and mentioned it will start importing Russian wheat, a transfer that would ease the affect of Western sanctions on Russia.

China’s ambassador to the UN, Zhang Jun, solely went as far as saying all events wanted “stay cool headed and rational,” he added that it was “especially important at the moment to avoid fueling tensions.”

Governments all around the world are presently holding conferences to debate how far sanctions ought to go in opposition to Russia in response to this large escalation.

A primary wave of sanctions got here from the US, EU and UK on Tuesday, although they have been restricted in scope and criticized for not going very far.

It could be very possible that recent sanctions will go additional and can goal Russia’s broad economic system in a much less compromising method, presumably going as far as hitting Putin’s private wealth straight.