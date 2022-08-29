World Needs To Keep Digging Oil And Make More Babies: Elon Musk’s Latest

Elon Musk, who has been divorced 3 times, is the daddy of 10 kids. (File)

Oslo:

Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, who has fathered 10 kids, mentioned on Monday the world must “make more babies” — and hold digging for oil.

The richest man on the planet, who has repeatedly warned that low beginning charges posed a “danger” to civilization, mentioned forward of an power convention in Norway that the world is going through a “baby crisis”.

Asked in regards to the biggest challenges going through the world, Musk cited the transition to renewable energies but in addition mentioned the beginning fee was “one of my favourite… things to be concerned about.”

“We don’t want the population to drop so low that we’ll just eventually die,” Musk, founding father of American electrical automotive producer Tesla and SpaceX, advised reporters in Stavanger, southwest Norway.

“At least make enough babies to sustain the population,” he added.

Many Western societies and populated international locations comparable to China are going through declining beginning charges and ageing societies.

“They say civilization might die with a bang or with a whimper,” added Musk. “If we don’t have enough kids, then we will die with a whimper in adult diapers. And that will be depressing.”

He additionally mentioned the planet nonetheless wanted new fossil gasoline sources.

“I think realistically we do need to use oil and gas in the short term, because otherwise civilization would crumble,” he mentioned, including that “some additional exploration is warranted at this time”.

Musk, who has been divorced 3 times, is the daddy of 10 kids, one in all whom died at 10 weeks outdated.

Earlier this yr one in all his kids, who not too long ago turned 18, filed a petition in a California court docket to vary her title and gender identification to feminine.

Court paperwork mentioned that she didn’t need “to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form” as one of many causes for the title change.

Musk additionally has two kids with the musician Grimes, a woman they named Exa Dark Siderael Musk — though the mother and father mentioned they are going to principally name her Y — and a boy born in May 2020 referred to as “X AE A-12”, or extra merely, X.

Musk introduced final fall that he was “semi-separated” from the singer.

The American press not too long ago revealed that he additionally had twins in November with an government at Neuralink, Musk’s brain-implant maker, just a few weeks earlier than the beginning of Exa Dark Siderael Musk.

