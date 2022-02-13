World Radio Day 2022: Date, Theme, History And Significance Of World Radio Day

World Radio Day: Every 12 months, World Radio Day is widely known on February 13. (File)

Every 12 months, World Radio Day is widely known on February 13 with an goal to underline the significance of radio. In this period of a technologically superior world with quick access to the web and different mediums of communication, the peculiar position of radio merely can’t be ignored. There are lots of people nonetheless who not solely belief radio but additionally depend on it for the consumption of reports and for leisure functions. To date, radio has managed to be a outstanding platform to achieve the plenty, not less than right here in India.

History

The member states of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) first proclaimed this present day again in 2011. However, it was later adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 as an International Day. Since then, February 13 has been noticed as World Radio Day.

Theme

The theme for World Radio Day 2022 is “Radio and Trust”. On the event of World Radio Day 2022, UNESCO invitations radio stations world wide to commemorate the eleventh version of the occasion, in addition to greater than a century of radio. The three main sub-themes of World Radio Day 2022 are:

1) Trust in radio journalism: Journalism needs to be about giving out the best, well-researched, and verified info. The individuals concerned within the radio journalism trade should have the ability to produce high-quality content material.

2) Trust and accessibility: This sub-theme intends to carry into discover the necessity for accessibility of the data or information to totally different sections of society. Each and each particular person (together with individuals with disabilities) should have the ability to have entry to the radio.

3) Trust and viability of radio stations: The radio stations should guarantee competitiveness and should have the ability to have interaction a large viewers.

Significance

Even after a long time, radio has remained to be one of many oldest, hottest, and most generally consumed information mediums. It additionally performs an necessary position in delivering info in the course of the time of pure disasters. The principal motive behind beginning this present day was to permit individuals from totally different backgrounds, cultures, and experiences to boost their issues and voice their opinions.