World-Renowned Piet Oudolf Visits His Belle Isle Garden Masterpiece For The First Time

(CBS DETROIT) – Oudolf Garden Detroit opened up on Belle Isle final summer season.

With COVID restrictions, the world-renowned backyard designer Piet Oudolf wasn’t capable of see his masterpiece till now.

Oudolf lastly noticed the brand new public backyard in individual for the primary time on Friday. His final go to was greater than three years in the past earlier than building started.

The 3-acre backyard sits in entrance of the Nancy Brown Peace Carillion.

Oudolf says Detroit is the proper setting to showcase his work.

The backyard is open seven days per week.

The public is invited to fulfill Oudolf at 10 a.m. on Sunday on the backyard.

