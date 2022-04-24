World surf champion Pauline Menczer back on the board at Bondi
As quickly because the define of her distinctive freckled face began showing in a mural on our best-known seaside’s boardwalk this week, Bondi’s solely world browsing champion, Pauline Menczer, began receiving calls and texts at her Brunswick Heads dwelling.
It could have been 36 years for the reason that Bondi-born and bred star of the hit 2021 documentary Girls Can’t Surf, had ridden the waves right here, however old skool pals from Bondi Public and Dover Heights Girls’ High recognised her instantly.
“People didn’t message me or get in touch when I won the world surf title in 1993, but they did as soon as they saw the mural,” says the champion as soon as forgotten by the browsing world.
By Sunday, when she jumped on a board at Bondi and surfed there for first time since she was 16, and the ending touches had been being placed on the paintings by Stanmore artist Megan Hales, she was swamped with surfies wanting selfies together with her in entrance of her large picture.
The surfer, who turns 52 subsequent month, and suffers an auto-immune illness and crippling rheumatoid arthritis, by no means obtained the $25,000 prize cash for profitable the world title. But following the launch of Girls Can’t Surf, the highest-grossing Australian function documentary in 2021, greater than $60,000 has been raised, a lot of which she has donated to others.
She has lately stopped working as a faculty bus driver and the sponsorship that eluded her in her profession is now coming her approach. The Surfboard Warehouse will on Wednesday launch a Pauline Menczer-designed surfboard, referred to as “the equaliser” in honour of the fight for equal pay on the professional surf circuit for girls.
“To have a board named for me and more sponsors than I had in the lead-up to the world titles 30 years ago is amazing. Because I was dark-haired and gay, sponsors didn’t want that story then, but like Bondi locals, they love the redemption story now.
“It feels really special to be painted here, like Bondi is celebrating with me, and now I will be looking over the waves I learnt to ride on forever,” Menczer stated.