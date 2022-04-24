World surf champion Pauline Menczer back on the board at Bondi

As quickly because the define of her distinctive freckled face began showing in a mural on our best-known seaside’s boardwalk this week, Bondi’s solely world browsing champion, Pauline Menczer, began receiving calls and texts at her Brunswick Heads dwelling.

It could have been 36 years for the reason that Bondi-born and bred star of the hit 2021 documentary Girls Can’t Surf, had ridden the waves right here, however old skool pals from Bondi Public and Dover Heights Girls’ High recognised her instantly.

Artist Megan Hales (left) and her mural of 1993 World Surfing Champion Pauline Menczer (proper) at Bondi Beach. Credit:James Alcock

“People didn’t message me or get in touch when I won the world surf title in 1993, but they did as soon as they saw the mural,” says the champion as soon as forgotten by the browsing world.

By Sunday, when she jumped on a board at Bondi and surfed there for first time since she was 16, and the ending touches had been being placed on the paintings by Stanmore artist Megan Hales, she was swamped with surfies wanting selfies together with her in entrance of her large picture.