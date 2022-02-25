World’s biggest mobile show in Barcelona drops Russia pavilion

Chief government Luis Gallego instructed reporters in a name that IAG was re-routing flights in order to not fly over Russia, and cancelled a Moscow certain flight.

The information got here in the future after the UK authorities banned Russian flagship service Aeroflot from flying over Britain as a part of a sequence of sanctions in opposition to Russia following its invasion of neighbour Ukraine.

Moscow in retaliation on Friday banned all UK-linked planes, together with transiting flights, from its airspace.

“We took the decision to cancel the flight… to Moscow today,” Gallego instructed a convention name for the group’s annual outcomes on Friday.

The airline conglomerate was additionally re-routing scheduled flights to Singapore and Dubai in order that they do “not fly over Russia”, he added.

Separately, IAG revealed Friday that web losses greater than halved final 12 months with restoration underway as Covid journey curbs have been lifted.

However, it was additionally monitoring the Ukraine disaster that has shuttered airspace for civilian plane within the area.

“The impact of this crisis we are still monitoring,” Gallego famous.

He added that flights to the East have been “very reduced” consequently.

“All the flights that we are doing now we can re-route, so we can maintain the schedule.”

There are at the moment no industrial flights touchdown in Ukraine after the Ukrainian authorities determined to shut its airspace to them for security causes.

Numerous European Airlines together with Iberia, Vueling, Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa, Brussels Airlines, Swiss and Eurowings have additionally mentioned they may cancel their flights to Ukraine till no less than the top of February.

‘Strong recovery’

IAG revealed that its loss after tax narrowed sharply to €2.9 billion ($3.3 billion) final 12 months.

That contrasted with a file €6.9 billion in 2020, when the coronavirus emergency paralysed air journey and grounded flights worldwide.

Passenger capability final 12 months was 36 % of its pre-pandemic 2019 degree, however this reached 58 % within the fourth quarter.

“The easing of government-imposed travel restrictions as the year progressed resulted in improving travel demand, in particular following the opening of the US border to foreign travellers” in early November, IAG mentioned.

Total revenues climbed eight % to nearly €8.5 billion.

“We are confident that a strong recovery is underway,” mentioned Gallego.

IAG famous additionally that the Omicron Covid variant, which emerged late final 12 months, solely had a “negative short term impact” on its efficiency.

Yet IAG anticipated a “significant” working loss for the present first quarter, and cited seasonally weak demand, ongoing Omicron uncertainty, and rising prices as capability is ramped again up.

The group then anticipates a return to profitability within the second quarter, however sounded a cautious notice over this outlook.

“This assumes no further setbacks related to Covid-19 and government-imposed travel restrictions or material impact from recent geopolitical developments,” it cautioned.

IAG goals this 12 months to return to 85 % of its pre-pandemic passenger capability.