World’s cartoonists on this week’s events

\r\nFirst revealed within the Boston Globe, U.S., April 15, 2022 | By Chappatte\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nFirst revealed on POLITICO.com, U.S., April 12, 2022 | By Matt Wuerker\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nFirst revealed on Caglecartoons.com, The Netherlands, April 11, 2022 | By Tom Janssen\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nFirst revealed within the Buffalo News, U.S., April 12, 2022 | By Adam Zyglis\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nFirst revealed in Columbia Missourian, U.S., April 13, 2022 | By John Darkow\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nFirst revealed on Patreon.com, U.S., April 11, 2022 | By Jeff Koterba\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nFirst revealed on Politicalcartoons.com, Canada, April 9, 2022 | By Dave Whamond\r\n\r\nSource link