World’s cartoonists on this week’s events

First revealed on POLITICO.co, U.S., May 2, 2022 | By Matt Wuerker
First revealed on Patreon.com, U.S., May 3, 2022 | By Jeff Koterba
First revealed in Columbia Missourian, U.S., April 30, 2022 | By John Darkow
First revealed in De Volkskrant, The Netherlands, May 6, 2022 | By Jos Collignon

First revealed in De Volkskrant, The Netherlands, April 29, 2022 | By Schot
First revealed on Politicalcartoons.com, U.S., April 29, 2022 | By Dave Granlund
First revealed on Caglecartoons.com, U.S., May 2, 2022 | By Gary McCoy
First revealed on Politicalcartoons.com, U.S., April 28, 2022 | By Peter Kuper



