World’s first successful double hand transplant for scleroderma performed in UK

Doctors within the UK have turn into the primary to efficiently carry out a double hand transplant on a affected person who suffered from the autoimmune illness scleroderma.

After a 12-hour operation overseen by Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, roof tiler Steven Gallagher, 48, from Ayrshire in southwest Scotland, is now ache free.

Double hand transplants are very advanced however changing into extra commonplace. This was the primary time the surgical procedure was carried out to deal with scleroderma, a painful situation affecting the nostril, mouth and fingers.

Gallagher suffered from the illness for 13 years. Five months on from the operation, due to common physiotherapy and monitoring, his situation has improved a lot he’s now hoping to return to work.

The belief’s Professor Simon Kay at Leeds General Infirmary instructed Euronews: “The surgical procedure could be very advanced and really lengthy. But we’ve performed various these now. It is a well-orchestrated operation involving a really giant group. I lead the group however it’s a group of consultants. They work very properly collectively.”

He added: “I feel you’ll be able to admire the complexity, starting with an operation on every hand, and an operation on every of the donor’s fingers, which implies 4 separate surgical groups.”