World’s Largest Bottle Of Whisky Set To Be Auctioned On May 25 In UK

The Intrepid was formally licensed by Guinness World Records.

The world’s largest bottle of Scotch whisky, with a record-breaking 311 litres of 32-year-old Macallan, is about to beneath the hammer this month. The bottle, often known as The Intrepid, stands at 5-feet 11-inches tall and it’s set to be auctioned by Edinburgh-based public sale home Lyon & Turnbull. It incorporates the equal of 444 commonplace bottles and will probably be auctioned on May 25.

According to WalesOnline, it’s hoped that the bottle might break the world document for the most costly bottle of whisky ever bought, which is $1.9 million. It was formally licensed by Guinness World Records when it was bottled final yr. Now, the auctioneers have said that any quantity the upcoming sale achieves above £1.3 million, 25% will probably be donated to the Marie Curie charity.

As per the media outlet, Colin Fraser, of Lyon & Turnbull – who will lead the public sale, mentioned, “I’m sure there will be significant global interest in the auction of The Intrepid, a unique collection spearheaded by the record-breaking bottling standing at an incredible 5ft 11ins tall. Bidders will have the chance to buy a piece of Scotch whisky history. They will become the owners of an exclusive 32-year-old single-malt Scotch from what is widely regarded as one of the world’s best distilleries, The Macallan.”

The whisky was matured in two sister casks in The Macallan’s Speyside warehouse for 32-years. The liquid was then bottled final yr by Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky, a prime unbiased whisky bottling firm. According to the public sale home, the whisky has a easy texture, and a candy total style with some white pepper within the prolonged, warming end and a suggestion of French apple tart within the aftertaste.

Meanwhile, Wales Online reported that to commemorate this momentous occasion, a small variety of unique bottle units have been additionally produced. These comprise a group of 12 bottles, every stuffed with remaining 32-year-old Macallan whisky from the identical casks used to fill the record-breaking bottle. Each bottle is a duplicate of the principle bottle design and the variations are devoted to every of the explorers related to the undertaking.

